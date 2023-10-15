The Big Picture The giant, brown Wookiee species in Star Wars was inspired by George Lucas' dog and is a blend of yak and human hair, as well as bear, lion, and badger vocal recordings.

Wookiees are creatures unlike anything of this galaxy... or are they? The giant, brown Kashyyyk-dwelling Star Wars species was inspired by George Lucas' dog; Chewbacca's fur is a combination of yak and human hair; and his iconic vocals are a blend of bear, lion, and badger recordings from the field. Throw these all together, and we don't necessarily get any animal on record, but perhaps one off the record. It takes no stretch of the imagination to see the resemblance between a Wookiee and the famous cryptid known as Bigfoot. Though the two mythical mammals supposedly live far, far away from each other, their similarities have actually been a matter of consequence in both the fictional and non-fictional worlds.

A Brief History of Sasquatch and Star Wars' Wookiees

The legend of Bigfoot (also known as Sasquatch) goes back centuries in North America. In Native American cultures, several different Nations had stories and folklore involving a huge, furry being living in the wilderness. In 1958, northern California loggers discovered a large set of humanoid footprints in the woods. They reported their findings to The Humboldt Times, where a writer coined the term Bigfoot. Sasquatch later became a source of more contemporary curiosity in 1967, when Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin recorded the infamous Patterson-Gimlin Film— a minute-long piece of supposedly raw footage, documenting what appears to be Bigfoot strutting through a forest near Bluff Creek, California. Like the elusive creature himself (or herself), the video has been the source of wonder and debate ever since.

Wookiees, on the other hand, were made up in the mind of George Lucas for the first Star Wars film. Lucas' dog used to accompany him on drives in the passenger seat. Liking the idea of a furry co-pilot, the director decided to write one into his budding space Western to complement Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in the Millennium Falcon cockpit. Thus, Chewbacca was born. Lucas cast British actor Peter Mayhew for the part, partially for his imposing 7'3" height. Mayhew's Chewbacca was the only Wookiee in the original trilogy, excluding Chewy's bizarre extended family featured in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.

Location shoots for A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back took place in Tunisia and Norway, respectively. For Return of the Jedi, however, production turned stateside, where California's Redwood Forests stood in for the Forest Moon of Endor. Lucas initially wanted the location to be the Wookiees' home planet and for the main characters to team up with a tribe of Wookiees for the trilogy's final battle. Sadly, that idea was scrapped, and Lucas and his team decided to create a new, half-size species called Ewoks in their place.

The diminutive Ewoks were more likely to be confused with teddy bears than with Sasquatch. However, Chewbacca's solitude in Return of the Jedi left Mayhew in a vulnerable state, dressed as a lone Bigfoot-like animal in the creature's assumed Pacific Northwest habitat... during hunting season no less!

It may be the stuff of myth itself, but Star Wars comic writer and Force Unleashed project leader Haden Blackman relayed in a Vanity Fair interview that while filming Return of the Jedi, "Peter Mayhew... always had to be accompanied by a couple guys in brightly colored vests so that he wouldn’t accidentally get shot by somebody mistaking him for Bigfoot,” Blackman himself admits that this precautionary behind-the-scenes detail is somewhat "apocryphal." After all, Return of the Jedi was a notoriously secretive production. Then again, some safety measures around Mayhew make sense. From a distance, hunters could have easily mistaken Chewbacca's fur for that of a deer, elk, bear, or other big game animal. If they got a view of the Wookiee in full, though, even the most Sasquatch-skeptical outdoorsman would probably start questioning his or her beliefs. In the worst case scenario, they might find themselves defensive and trigger-happy.

Blackman used the Return of the Jedi Mayhew-Bigfoot tale as a source of inspiration when writing a story for a 2004 issue of Dark Horse's Star Wars Tales comics. Titled "Into The Great Unknown," the story is only ten pages long, and is not considered canon in the Star Wars universe. In it, Han and Chewy fly the Millennium Falcon into hyperspace and accidentally crash-land on planet Earth in the Pacific Northwest. Native Americans attack the alien spacecraft and kill Han. Chewbacca survives and makes his way into the unfamiliar woods.

Wookies live a long time — in A New Hope, Chewy is supposed to be in the prime of his life at 200 years old. In the comic, Chewbacca is thus still alive 126 years later, when three humans stumble upon the crashed Falcon's remains. The three humans are none other than Indiana Jones, Shortround, and a wilderness guide, making "Into The Great Unknown" the first and only narrative crossover between Indiana Jones and Star Wars — both Lucasfilm projects starring Harrison Ford.

When Indiana Jones and Shortround (now slightly older than he appeared in The Temple of Doom) explore the Falcon, they come across Han's rotted remains. Jones observes the curious skeleton, but ultimately determines that its origins are a mystery. They elect to leave the Falcon and return to the job that brought them there: tracking and finding the Sasquatch that's been sighted in the area. Readers can easily infer that the Sasquatch is Chewbacca, who watches Indy and his gang explore the Falcon from afar. The story ends there, and we don't know whether or not Indy ever found Chewy among the Redwoods. If he did, though, the Wookiee probably spotted something endearingly familiar in the Earthly archeologist.

No Wookiees Were Harmed in the Making of This Saga

In the real world, Mayhew fortunately came out of Return of the Jedi unscathed. He reprised his role of Chewbacca in 2005's Revenge of the Sith, acting alongside a digitally rendered Wookiee army and former Australian pro-basketball-player Michael Kingma, who donned a Wookiee suit for Tarfful. Mayhew returned to play Chewbacca again in The Force Awakens before handing the mantel off to Joonas Suotamo — another pro-basketballer-turned-actor from Finland, who worked as Mayhew's body double on The Force Awakens. Suotamo portrayed Chewbacca in The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and The Rise of Skywalker, the final one releasing just months after Mayhew's 2019 death. More recently, Carey Jones the played the Wookiee Black Krrsantan in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+, and additional Wookiee characters have appeared in the Star Wars comics and cartoons. Thankfully, none of them have been mistaken for Sasquatches, allowing Lucasfilm to safely say: No Wookiees Were Harmed in the Making of This Saga.