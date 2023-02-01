It's been 40 years since the epic conclusion of the original Star Wars trilogy with the release of Return of the Jedi. In celebration of the event, Funko has revealed via Twitter their upcoming line of Pop! figures based on the classic film, which are now available to pre-order.

Fans can pick up Pop! figures of their favorite characters, such as Luke Skywalker, depicted wielding a blaster, alongside Leia, who also holds a similar weapon wearing her green cloak, and a cute Ewok, holding a spear as it poses for battle. However, one of the more significant pieces in the upcoming line is the unmasked Darth Vader Pop! figure, which poses him on his back, recreating his last moments with Luke in the film. Other Pop! figures include C-3PO, replicating the iconic scene of him being revered by the Ewoks, and Boushh, who Leia disguised herself as in the film.

Alongside the availability of the previously mentioned figures, Funko will also be releasing several exclusives for collectors to keep an eye out for, such as an Emperor Palpatine, sitting menacingly on his thrown, from Hot Topic, alongside a mini-Darth Vader keychain. Additionally, Entertainment Earth will debut a glow-in-the-dark exclusive of Luke Skywalker in hologram form, with Walmart featuring its own version of Max Rebo. Lastly, Game Stop will release another Ewok variant, which recreates the Rebel's victory over the Empire with the character using several stormtrooper helmets as drums.

Image via Funko

For fans seeking out more significant figures, Funko will also be releasing a deluxe Jabba the Hutt. Depicted in his traditional green coloring, with slime oozing out of his mouth, the Pop! figure perfectly captures the personality of the character from the film. Alongside the Jabba the Hutt figure, another large set that will debut is a recreation of the epic final showdown between Luke and Vader in the Emperor's throne room.

With Return of the Jedi now 40 years old, the upcoming line of Funko Pop! figures offer fans a fun way to celebrate the film's anniversary while expanding their collection. Whether any additional releases will be available down the line remain to be seen. However, with the return of The Mandalorian this March, alongside the debut of future shows, such as Ahsoka, set for this year, Funko will likely have more in store as the franchise continues to dominate television.

The Return of the Jedi Funko Pops are now available for fans to pre-order. Check more images of the upcoming figures below: