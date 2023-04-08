Remarkably, we've reached the 40th anniversary of what was—at the time—the final film in the Star Wars saga, Return of the Jedi. To mark the occasion, Hasbro has unveiled six new Vintage Collection figures as part of their 40th Anniversary festivities taking place at Star Wars Celebration.

Return of the Jedi saw Luke Skywalker, having been trained by his mentor, Yoda, attempt to recover from the defeat he suffered against his father, Darth Vader, in The Empire Strikes Back. Skywalker must rescue his friends, Han Solo, Leia Organa, C-3PO, and R2-D2 from Jabba the Hutt, before attempting to bring down the Empire once and for all following the construction of a second Death Star, while also seeking to save his father from the Dark Side of the Force.

Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal the new figures, which can be pre-ordered on April 11 at 1 PM ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse. The first offering, which will retail at $72.99 and will be available in Summer 2023, consists of four figures entitled: STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JABBA’S COURT DENIZENS. The set features four members of the court, who sought to gain Jabba's favor by participating in lowlife behavior with the dregs of the galaxy. They were featured prominently in the legendary opening raid on Jabba's palace when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) infiltrated the gang hideout to rescue his friends. Inspired by the original Kenner figure line, the set includes 5 entertainment-inspired accessories.

The next item, entitled STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MOFF JERJERROD will retail for $16.99 and includes a figure of Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod. A chilly technocrat, he was responsible for overseeing the construction of the second Death Star which loomed ominously over the forest moon of Endor. Once again, the set, which also includes an accessory, has been inspired by the original Kenner line.

Lastly, a fan favorite in the series has received a new figure. A Sullust native, smuggler Nien Nunb fought for both the Rebel Alliance and the Resistance during his long and distinguished life and career, before meeting his end in the sequel trilogy. The set, entitled STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION NIEN NUNB will also retail for $16.99 in its Kenner-inspired packaging and design, and will include another two entertainment-inspired accessories.

All three sets will be available for pre-order on April 11 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, while the Jabba's Court Denizens set is also available at Shop Disney. Moff Jerjerrod and Nien Nunb will be available at most major retailers. You can watch the original theatrical trailer for Return of the Jedi down below, and make sure you check out all of our other coverage from Star Wars Celebration 2023.