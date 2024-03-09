The Big Picture Hayden Christensen marks Anakin's turn to darkness in the Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith scene when he prevents Mace Windu from killing Palpatine, showing his inner conflict.

The Star Wars prequel trilogy had a redemption arc that remains unmatched in film history. At first derided, over the years, the fans who grew up with the prequels have been able to articulate their love via cosplay, essays, and other forms of media. The Star Wars franchise itself dug into the promise of the prequels, most notably via Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Nobody appreciates this turnaround more than Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Revenge of the Sith is perhaps the most tragic Star Wars movie ever put on screen. Its depiction of Order 66 and the fall of the Jedi Order, as well as Anakin's eventual fall to the dark side as Darth Vader. Most folks would pinpoint Anakin's encasement in Vader's black armor after his battle at Mustafar as the point where he fully tips into darkness or the moment where he slaughters younglings at the Jedi Temple. But, in Christensen's mind, there is one specific moment that cemented Anakin's turn to darkness.

Hayden Christensen Marks This Moment As The One Darth Vader Was Born

Christensen recently sat down with Empire to discuss his tenure as Anakin in light of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Eventually, he talked about the moment when he felt Anakin fully slipped into the role of Darth Vader: when he stopped Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) from killing Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). While describing the scene, Christensen called it "the tipping point in Anakin's fall to the dark side. He has Mace Windu and Darth Sidious, Jedi and Sith, both pleading his allegiance and he has to make a choice." He also discussed the process of filming the scene, in which "George spoke about how Anakin was conflicted but not yet corrupted, and that he still wanted to do the right thing."

Christensen's choice for the pivotal moment in Anakin's arc is a bit surprising but makes complete sense, given where Anakin is at that point in the film. Palpatine, who has been revealed to be the Sith Lord Darth Sidious, had offered to teach the secrets of his master Darth Plaegius to Anakin in order to save his wife Padme (Natalie Portman) from death. But eliminating Palpatine would free the Galatic Republic from his thrall while also letting Anakin fulfill his destiny as the Chosen One and bring balance to the Force. Windu and Palpatine act as the devil and angel on Anakin's shoulder, pushing and pulling him toward different sides of the Force. The scene requires Anakin to choose, and, in the end, the devil wins out as Anakin wounds Windu and fully turns to the dark side.

Anakin's Choice In 'Revenge Of The Sith' Is A Microcosm Of How He Lets His Emotions Rule Him

Though Christensen is sure that Anakin wounding Windu was the young Jedi Knight's tipping point into Sithhood, every choice Anakin makes throughout the prequel trilogy reveals that he lets his emotions get the better of him. In Attack of the Clones, he gives in to his anger when he learns his mother, Shmi (Pernilla August), has been kidnapped by a group of Tusken Raiders. After she dies, Anakin slaughters the entire camp of Raiders in cold blood. The violent revenge is more than enough proof of his anger, but it doesn't stop there. What's truly terrifying isn't the slaughter itself; it's Anakin's confession. He starts out contrite, then shifts into a rage that's underlined with pure passion. "They're like animals, and I slaughtered them like animals. I hate them!" Anakin screams out at one point. It's one of the many small glimpses of how his passions take control of his life.

Another example is Anakin's relationship with Padme. By the time they reunite in Attack of the Clones, he's grown older and, therefore, continues to pursue her romantically, even though she turns him down at first. Eventually, they marry each other, though they decide to keep their marriage a secret so that Anakin can remain in the Jedi Order despite defying their rules. Keeping this secret, combined with the visions of Padme's death, leads Anakin to be easily manipulated by Palpatine. It also ends in tragedy, as Anakin force chokes Padme when he believes she and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) are working together to destroy him. The love he once felt for her is consumed by rage.

Even Obi-Wan Kenobi touches on how Anakin's emotions are his fatal flaw; in a flashback to a sparring match with Obi-Wan, Anakin lets his pride get the better of him and is disarmed by his master. "You are a great warrior, Anakin, but your need to prove yourself is your undoing. Until you overcome it, a Padawan you will still be," Obi-Wan tells him. Indeed, it's Anakin's pride combined with his anger and desperation that leads to him lashing out at Windu and, ultimately, becoming Darth Vader.

Christensen recently reprised his role as Anakin in Ahsoka, where he appears to teach his former padawan, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), one final lesson. Throughout their encounter, he shifts from Vader to Anakin, showcasing that the former Sith Lord finally has a handle on his emotions. It's also a chance for Christensen to showcase more of his range - while also fulfilling one of his bucket dreams for Anakin in the process.

