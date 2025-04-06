When Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith came out, finally seeing Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in a lightsaber duel was one of the most exciting things about it. He had never been shown fighting onscreen before, and some people (like yours truly) were beginning to think he just wasn't the dueling type; it's okay, not everyone has to be. But not only did he fight, but he defeated four Jedi Masters, including Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), and later held his own against Yoda (Frank Oz) himself, all wielding his twin red-bladed lightsabers. As it turns out, however, red wasn't initially Palpatine's lightsaber color — it was blue. And not just any blue-bladed lightsaber, either.

Palpatine Was Initially Supposed To Wield Anakin’s Lightsaber Against Mace Windu

Image via Lucasfilm

Palpatine's duel against Mace Windu is one of the best moments in Revenge of the Sith, revealing a lot about a character who has always managed to hide his evil facade of Darth Sidious. His gold-adorned lightsaber hilt, for example, is extremely fitting for Sidious, as is the fact that he has another one just like it, which he uses to fight Yoda after losing the first hilt against Windu. Originally, though, he was supposed to wield Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) blue-bladed lightsaber against Windu.

Although the specifics of how that would happen were never clarified, behind-the-scenes footage shows that Anakin was supposed to witness the whole duel, with Palpatine wielding the Chosen One's lightsaber against Windu. Whether Anakin lends Palpatine his saber or Palpatine simply takes it is not clear, but this version of the fight was considered by George Lucas for the final cut of the film. So much so, back in 2005, there were even Palpatine action figures that came with Anakin's blue-bladed lightsaber instead of his own red-bladed one, and some of them can still be found floating around the internet.

The big issue with this version of the duel, however, is that Anakin being present would ultimately betray his own character arc in Revenge of the Sith, so it's probably for the best that it was the red-bladed saber that made it to the final cut. Witnessing Palpatine violently cut down multiple Jedi Masters would surely have impacted his fall to the Dark Side, whereas, in the final version, he doesn’t even see Palpatine wielding a lightsaber at all, giving the impression that the Chancellor really was the Jedi's victim.

Palpatine’s Red-Bladed Lightsaber Gave Us Some of the Best Moments in Canon