Remember that moment when Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) screams "NOOO!!!" in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith? Well, you'll be screaming "YESSS!!!" when you find out that the 2005 movie is returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary on April 25th. As part of the announcement, another glorious Matt Ferguson poster has been released, too, and it depicts Palpatine, Vader and the fires of Mustafar. Twenty years after Ewan McGregor had the high ground, viewers will be able to experience the pain, the passion and Order 66 all over again as arguably the most underrated film in the Star Wars saga heads back to the big screen.

Most excitingly of all, for the first time, the movie will also be released on 4DX, the super-immersive format that features moving seats, wind and rain effects, and lights that complement what you see on screen. Although, worry not, we doubt they're going to set the inside of your auditorium on fire during the climactic scene—but maybe they will! Wouldn't that be exciting?

For those unaware, Revenge of the Sith takes place a few years after the beginning of the Clone Wars, when the Jedi lead a massive clone army into battle across the galaxy against the Separatists, unaware that the entire thing has been orchestrated by Senator Palpatine. The official synopsis continues:

When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire. Jedi Hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice – Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding.

Was 'Revenge of the Sith' Successful?

With the story of Darth Vader's origin finally reaching its pinnacle, the movie was a major success both financially and with critics. Worldwide, it grossed $868.4 million and it was the highest grossing movie of 2005, outperforming both its predecessors in The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones. Additionally, it had a 79% positive rating from critics, and an A- CinemaScore from audiences.

The film stars McGregor, Christensen, Natalie Portman, Ian McDiarmid, Frank Oz as Yoda, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson, Kenny Baker with Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu and Christopher Lee as Count Dooku, and it was written and directed by George Lucas.

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith returns to theaters on April 25. Stay tuned for more.