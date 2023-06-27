This year’s Star Wars Celebration gave the fans of the franchise a new hope for its future with the announcement of three new movies in the works. One announcement that was most surprising for fans though was the return of actor Daisy Ridley as Jedi Master Rey in her own movie to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. While most details about the project are tightly under wraps it’s understood that the feature will be a continuation of Rey's story. In a new interview with Total Film, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy has revealed how the upcoming movie in the new era of the Star Wars timeline will connect to the upcoming James Mangold-directed feature.

"I think what's always great about Star Wars is it's a big galaxy, and we're coming off what was a major war with the First Order," Kennedy tells. The upcoming feature is set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker and will see Rey focusing on rebuilding the Order. However, she wasn’t the only one pursuing that goal. Star Wars: The Last Jedi saw Luke (Mark Hamill) making similar efforts which were reiterated in recent Disney+ series like The Mandalorian and Book of Bobba Fett, where Grogu is an apprentice of a young Luke. Kennedy explains, "And now, Rey has made a promise to Luke and that's really the core of where we're going and what this story will be.”

How Does Rey’s Movie Connect to James Mangold's Star Wars Movie?

Rey was first introduced in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, living on the desert planet Jakku, trying to survive as a scavenger. Her following appearances saw her failing to bring Kylo Ren back to the light as well as defeating her grandfather Emperor Palpatine and adopting the name Skywalker. The upcoming movie will now focus on that post-First Order time effectively working as a sequel to The Rise of Skywalker. Per Kennedy, the timeline “offers just tremendous opportunity to introduce new characters and start with something fresh, because we culminated with what George [Lucas] was creating, and now we take all of that and move it to the next chapter."

Image via LucasFilm

The feature will also be in tandem with Mangold's movie, which will take fans back to the Force's very beginnings. Kennedy explains, “It was something that Jim [Mangold] immediately sparked to, and I think it's a really nice compliment to what we're doing with moving into the future with Rey, and then understanding a bit more of where this all came from." Adding, "Because it will be at the heart of creating the new Jedi Order, so to get a real sense of where that might have began with the dawn of the Jedi could be pretty cool."

Currently, no release date has been set for the Rey movie. You can watch this space for further details.