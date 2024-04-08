The Big Picture Daisy Ridley's return to Star Wars is fueled by joy and excitement, as she embraces the evolution of her character, Rey.

Ridley acknowledges the challenges of the Star Wars universe but remains steadfast in her affection for the series and her character.

While Ridley reveals she didn't immediately say yes to coming back, she also admits that her answer was inevitable.

In a galaxy not so far away, Daisy Ridley is gearing up to reprise her iconic role as Rey, the scavenger turned Jedi, in the next sequel in the Star Wars saga. Ridley's journey with the franchise has been a luminous path of discovery, both personally and professionally, as she prepares to step back into a universe that has captivated millions. Reflecting on her initial foray into the Star Wars universe, Ridley told Empire that this time she’s "coming in a bit more eyes wide open" to the whole experience, though she admits it wasn't an automatic yes to reprising the role, which will see her directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Her debut in The Force Awakens catapulted her into stardom, but it was her growth through subsequent films, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, that truly shaped her journey. "I suppose I feel more like I’m owning it. I suppose I owned it the first time. Basically, I’m an adult now," Ridley said, acknowledging the evolution of both herself and her character over the years. The path of the Jedi has not been devoid of its challenges, including navigating the vast and sometimes divisive galaxy of fan opinions. Yet, Ridley's affection for the series remains as steadfast as a Jedi's resolve.

Daisy Ridley Says Returning to 'Star Wars' Wasn't a Difficult Decision

With a new chapter on the horizon, Ridley's curiosity is piqued. For now, she knows the story beats for what the new film will be, and is preparing to dive into the script with the eagerness of a Padawan. Her return, fueled by a compelling narrative and the chance to further explore Rey's journey, was a decision that came with ease. "It wasn’t a difficult decision," she admitted. Kathleen Kennedy, the President of Lucasfilm, offered her all the time she needed to decide, yet Ridley's dedication to her character and the story made her answer inevitable, even if she "didn't say yes right away." She explained:

"There’s just a lot of joy with me and these films. Honestly, if I wasn’t excited, I wouldn’t have done it. It feels like a great thing to be a part of. Why wouldn’t I [do it]? Yes, they have been divisive, but also they bring a lot of love and joy to a lot of people."

Revisiting Rey offers Ridley not just a trip down memory lane but a chance to reengage with a character that has become a symbol of hope and resilience to fans around the world. "It feels pretty amazing to be able to continue a character – like, can I even remember how to play her? It’s an interesting challenge as an actor to come back to something and try to figure out what’s changed for me and what’s changed for her."

There is currently no release date for Ridley's next Star Wars movie but stay tuned to Collider for more details. You can rewatch The Force Awakens and the rest of the Star Wars franchise on Disney+.

