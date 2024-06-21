The Big Picture Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy aims to focus on Rey's journey as a female Jedi in her upcoming Star Wars film.

Obaid-Chinoy is determined to tell a story that appeals to both new and longtime fans of the series.

While details are under wraps, fans can anticipate Rey leading the formation of a new Jedi Order in the untitled movie.

Fans of Star Wars, especially fans of the Sequel Trilogy were over the moon when it was announced last year that Daisy Ridley will reprise her breakout role as scavenger-turned-Jedi Rey, some fifteen years after The Rise of Skywalker in an untitled movie. While most details about the project are being kept tightly under wraps, the excitement is mounting in the fandom to know as much as possible about the feature. While we wait for official announcements, the director of the upcoming film, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy recently revealed her vision for the story in a new profile interview for Variety.

Oscar winner Obaid-Chinoy is well known for her documentary Saving Faces and the fandom will know her for having directed two episodes of Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel, which introduced the first Muslim protagonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When inquired about what attracted her to the latest Star Wars project, she said, “The story that interests me most is in Rey’s journey as a female Jedi.” Adding, “That’s how I can best bring my experiences to it.”

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Aims to Tell a Story That Caters to Fans

The acclaimed filmmaker was also subjected to the harsh side of the fandom when the announcement of her involvement in the project came, but that doesn't deter her from telling the story she wants to, “The greatest thing about Star Wars is that everyone has a personal connection to it,” she says. Adding that she is aiming for a film that will excite a new generation to go to the movies while providing nostalgia for long time fans, she said,

“Everyone is passionate about it. And throughout the fandom, people have clear ideas about who should direct or what the stories should be about. I’m just drowning out those voices until I’m done. As a storyteller, I’m focused on drawing new moviegoers into the cinema, and bringing a sense of nostalgia that will appeal to older fans of the series.”

While no one knows for sure what’s in store for Rey or fans in the upcoming untitled movie, Obaud-Chinoy’s vision provides some insight, fans can expect to see how Rey, a female Jedi, navigates the galaxy far far away, and it will be exciting to see her lead the formation of a new Jedi Order. Ridley previously shared her excitement with Collider, “The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

There is currently no release date for Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars movie.

