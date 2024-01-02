The Big Picture Excitement is growing for the upcoming Rey movie, set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker.

Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy expresses her enthusiasm for the project, calling it "something very special."

Obaid-Chinoy's role as the first woman and person of color to fully direct a Star Wars movie is long overdue and highlights the importance of diversity in the franchise.

A new year means a new slate of projects to get excited for, both this year and a little further out. For Star Wars fans, especially fans of the Sequel Trilogy, 2024 means we're just that much closer to the currently-untitled Rey movie, which will see Daisy Ridley reprising her breakout role as the scavenger-turned-Jedi. While not much is currently known about the movie, beyond the fact that it's set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, excitement is clearly mounting behind the scenes, judging by some recent comments from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

In a New Year's Eve interview with CNN, Obaid-Chinoy expressed her excitement for the upcoming movie, saying "I'm very thrilled about the project because I think what we're about to create is something very special." This echoes similar sentiments Ridley shared with Collider, as she told Steve Weintraub: "I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

In her interview, CNN's Kristie Lu Stout also celebrated that Obaid-Chinoy is the first woman and first person of color to direct a Star Wars movie, something Obaid-Chinoy acknowledged as long-overdue: "We're in 2024 now, and I think it's about time we had a woman come forward to shape the story in a galaxy far, far away." The distinction is key, as Victoria Mahoney was the second-unit director for The Rise of Skywalker. Things fared better on the small screen, with a diverse directorial roster on The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett, as well as with Deborah Chow directing the entirety of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Looking ahead as well, there is The Acolyte, which comes from creator Leslye Headland. Nevertheless, the importance of having a woman — and a woman of color at that — directing a Star Wars movie, cannot be overstated, especially as the franchise enters its 47th year.

The Future of Star Wars Movies

Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars project was announced at Star Wars Celebration last spring, alongside a pair of other films spanning the length of the Star Wars timeline. It was also announced that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold woul direct a movie set during the dawn of the Jedi, and Lucasfilm's Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni will direct a movie that serves as a culmination of the "Mandoverse." Though not much is known about any of these projects so far, fans eager to get an idea of Obaid-Chinoy's storytelling style can check out Episodes 4 and 5 of Ms. Marvel, which are so full of action, romance, and adventure, it's enough to give us hope that Rey will have a continuation to her story that is worthy of the incredible character she is.

There is currently no release date for Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars movie. In the meantime, you can stream the rest of the saga on Disney+.

