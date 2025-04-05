Few fandoms have been more polarized than followers of Star Wars, especially in the wake of Disney's acquisition and the culmination of the Skywalker Saga. With the final film of the sequel trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker, a rather empty feeling set in. However, as is always the case in the world of Star Wars​​​​​​, there is hope. Rey (Daisy Ridley), the foremost star of the sequel trilogy, will continue in a project bearing the placeholder name New Jedi Order. After a series of setbacks, New Jedi Order has found a new writer and is inching closer to production.

With director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy attached, the movie is said to take place many years after Episode XI, likely following Rey as she trains a new generation of Jedi. Plot details are scarce, meaning we don't know what supporting characters and incoming foes to expect. What's clear is that Rey, New Jedi Order, and the entire Star Wars franchise have the opportunity to finally break free of the Skywalker Saga and do something truly fresh.

Where Did the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Go Wrong?

Image via Lucasfilm

One of the sequel trilogy's most glaring faults arrived in its final entry, The Rise of Skywalker. "Somehow, Palpatine returned," Poe (Oscar Isaac) proclaimed to a gathered group of allies early in the film. Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) has made himself known throughout the galaxy, essentially announcing his return, which we'll soon discover was achieved through a series of cloning and an eternal existence of the Sith that's never explained in-depth. This wasn't the only difficult pill to swallow, but it delivered an exhausting final blow for anyone hoping the end of the sequel trilogy would wrap things up in a refreshing way. The Force Awakens, despite offering plenty of enjoyment, set the stage for rehashing the original trilogy at a steady pace.

Return of the Jedi showcased the fall of the Galactic Empire, but a strikingly similar power — the First Order — would be well established by the time of The Force Awakens​​​​​​. They even unveiled Starkiller Base, a planet-sized recreation of the Death Star, promptly wiping out a significant portion of the New Republic. Enter: Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), back to their vagabond ways, pausing upon their Millennium Falcon entrance, as if holding for a sitcom-like audience applause. As you know, Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher) soon follow, but the trio is never united as a whole.

So it's not just the resurrection of a key character after he met such a well-earned end that made it sting; it's what that symbolizes for the franchise — a nearly beat-by-beat adherence to the original trilogy's framework. The over-reliance on nostalgia and callbacks has manifested as a heavy burden, rather than a few fun Easter eggs. When new leaps are taken, they're apologized for and swiftly swept under the rug, with the disconnect between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker being the best representation of this. There's room to be more than merely scathing and critical, though. Now we can get into what's worked under Disney's reign of Star Wars, what should be appreciated and explored further, and where the franchise can go from here.

With the Skywalker Saga Finished, We Can Move On From Its Blueprint