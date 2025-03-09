Rey (Daisy Ridley) exploded into the Star Wars franchise as the leader of the sequel trilogy. This was a refreshing change of pace for the franchise that had featured predominantly male protagonists up until that moment. In the three movies she led, Rey proved herself to be a charming and resourceful protagonist who was always worth cheering for despite all her flaws. While the ultimate conclusion of her story may have left something to be desired, she was never anything less than magnetic.

While Rey's entire arc was fascinating to watch, there were several key moments where she stood out. Some moments highlighted her compassion, and her ability to connect with characters who others would not have looked twice at. Other scenes highlighted how resourceful she was, and how she never forgot where she came from even as she developed her skills with the Force. The best Rey moments highlight everything that made the character so lovable during her tenure.

10 Rey Uses Force Lightning

'Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Image via Lucasfilm

While Rey's journey in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker fell short in fully developing this character's arc, Rey still had several important moments in the movie that highlighted how amazing this character is. Until this moment, Rey had demonstrated her natural connection with the Force, and had been learning with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to hone her skills. In this final chapter of the sequel trilogy, she wields Force lightning and is able to direct it.

Rey's relationship with the Force was a central theme in the sequel trilogy. The moment she wields Force lightning is important because it shows the synthesis of her natural abilities and the training she has had. This ability to combine these two highlights what a skilled wielder of the Force Rey is. The moment Rey wields Force lightning is not only the culmination of one chapter of her story, but the beginning of another.