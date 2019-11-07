Carrie Fisher Was Supposed to be “the Big Payoff” and Wield a Lightsaber in ‘Rise of Skywalker’

0

One of the biggest tragedies of the new Star Wars sequels is the fact the great Carrie Fisher died before she could reprise the role of Leia Organa one last time for The Rise of Skywalker. The actress will appear in director J.J. Abrams‘ film thanks to a few cut-and-pasted clips from The Last Jedi, but according to her own brother, Todd Fisher, the plans for Fisher were originally much more important.

Talking to Yahoo, Fisher said that Leia would have essentially been the last Jedi, playing a pivotal role in taking down the First Order in The Rise of Skywalker.

“She was going to be the big payoff in the final film. That was what the intent was prior to her exiting,” Fisher said. “She was going to be the last Jedi, so to speak. That’s cool right?”

Certainly, Rian Johnson made the decision in The Last Jedi to make the clearest case yet for Leia sharing some of those sweet, sweet Force abilities with her father and brother, with the character willing herself from the wreckage of a ruined spaceship to safety. According to her brother, this would’ve built to a point where Leia shared something else with her family: A badass lightsaber moment.

“People used to say to me, ‘Why is it that Carrie never gets a lightsaber and chops up some bad guys. Even as a person of her age,” he said. “I said, ‘Obi-Wan, when he was in his prime, was Carrie’s age. You think about it, Alec Guinness, when he gets cut down by Vader in the first Star Wars, he was about Carrie’s age.”

It’s definitely an interesting idea, and I would never in my wildest dreams say no to the sight of Carrie Fisher cutting fools down with a lightsaber. Even with two trailers, we know very little about what’s going down in The Rise of Skywalker, but it’s a bit tough to imagine how the end of The Last Jedi—which dealt with the fact that anyone could be Force-sensitive—would then lead to another Skywalker being the grand conclusion. What do you think?

