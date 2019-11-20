New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Character Posters Look Like Trading Cards

0

Disney has released a collection of new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker character posters, and they look painfully bland, especially when you compare them to the character posters for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Of course, this is all just marketing, and largely useless marketing at that since everyone is going to go see The Rise of Skywalker regardless of posters, trailers, and TV spots. But if you’re going to sell the movie, at least make some kind of effort rather than a character on a starfield background with rounded edges. You’re Disney. You have money. You can do better.

Check out the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker posters below. The film opens December 20th and stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

Here's the official synopsis for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: