Colin Trevorrow to Donate ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Residuals to Charity

We now take a break from our regularly scheduled trash disaster to bring you a bit of objectively nice news: filmmaker Colin Trevorrow has decided to donate his residuals from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice. Last week, Collider reported that Trevorrow had earned a “Story By” credit on the film, which will be directed by J.J. Abrams.

“Through his films, George Lucas taught us about our connection to all living things,” Trevorrow said in a statement to Deadline. “He taught us to take care of one another, and he set a powerful example himself. The Alexander Devine Hospice helps families in the most challenging of times. I can’t think of a more fitting way to honor George’s legacy.”

It’s a wonderful end to a story that could charitably be described as turbulent. Back when Disney and Lucasfilm first announced a new Star Wars trilogy, Trevorrow was set to direct the third installment after Rian Johnson‘s The Last Jedi. However, in September of 2017, after working on the project for two years, Trevorrow was ousted from the third Star Wars film and soon after replaced by Abrams. Exact reasons were never made quite clear by Disney, but reports pointed to higher-ups like Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy not being too thrilled with drafts turned in by Trevorrow and co-writer Derek Connolly. Either way, something from Trevorrow’s vision must have made it into the finished product, and a fantastic cause is going to make bank because of it.

“The force is strong with us,” Fiona Devine, CEO and co-founder of the hospice, said in a statement. “We are blown away by this incredibly generous gesture and we are deeply thankful to Colin for thinking of us. This extraordinary donation, the equivalent of paying for a nurse for a year, will really help us to continue to do this and importantly reach out to even more families that need us. We know that there are at least 1,200 children across Berkshire and the surrounding counties that need our help. Our care is free of charge and we are reliant on donations and fundraising to run our vital service. We cannot thank Colin Trevorrow and his family enough for their amazing support and generosity.”

