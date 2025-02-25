The Star Wars universe is vast, covering everything from films, TV series, books, and comics to animated shorts, theme park attractions, and even video games. But now, the franchise has officially acknowledged one of its strangest tie-ins yet—Fortnite. In a bizarre turn of events, Star Wars has decided to canonize a moment from Fortnite that was previously considered an odd marketing stunt that was heavily criticized. Specifically, Emperor Palpatine’s infamous broadcast—announcing his return from the dead—was first heard by players of Fortnite before The Rise of Skywalker even hit cinemas.

Despite being referenced in the film’s opening crawl, the actual message was never included in Episode IX itself. Now, that moment is finally being brought into official Star Wars canon through Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker #1, a new comic adaptation of the film. Although it's fair to say that the comic probably doesn't feature Palpatine wearing fluffy shark shoes while doing the griddy after killing an enemy with Force lightning, but would anything surprise you at this point?

The reveal of the plot point being incorporated into canon comes in a preview for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker #1, written by Jody Houser with art by Will Sliney. The comic revisits Kylo Ren’s quest to find the Sith Wayfinder, leading him to Exegol where he meets the resurrected Palpatine and presumably sitting down to play a round of Battle Royale duos? Oh, no, this time it includes narration boxes relaying Palpatine’s chilling message to the galaxy.

So, What Actually Happened in Fortnite with Palpatine?

For those who missed it (which is likely most Star Wars fans who weren’t also Fortnite players at the time), the event was a live, interactive experience promoting The Rise of Skywalker in which you could use lightsabers as melee weapons, dress like characters and, of course, that infamous audio transmission from Palps declaring he was, somehow, back. It was a pivotal plot point for The Rise of Skywalker, so why on Yavin was it revealed in a game rather than, you know, the movie itself?

The decision to bring this Fortnite moment into official continuity raises some amusing (and slightly frustrating) questions. Why did it take five years for Star Wars to formally acknowledge Palpatine’s message? Why was such an important plot point relegated to an external game event in the first place? And most importantly, does this mean Fortnite has technically been an unofficial part of Star Wars canon this whole time? Is a Star Destroyer actually a giant battle bus?

Regardless, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker #1 is set to hit shelves on February 26, 2025.