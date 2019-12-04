Like Any Sane Person, Oscar Isaac Thinks Poe and Finn Should Kiss In ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

0

As someone who spends a good deal of every film’s runtime wondering when the attractive people are going to kiss—it made The Irishman a very strange viewing experience—I’ve found the new Star Wars trilogy a veritable bounty of opportunities. Second only maybe to the Reylo community in this regard is the internet’s desire to see former Stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega) and hotshot pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) capitalize on their obvious on-screen chemistry. Thanks to a recent Variety interview, we now know Oscar Isaac himself is all aboard the Finnpoe train.

During a discussion of the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the actor touched on his “natural chemistry” with Boyega, and a disappointment it never materialized into anything openly romantic for their characters.

“There was an intimacy that was just there [between Isaac and Boyega]. I think the fact that neither of us shied away from that while we were shooting as well, it was just like ‘these are two guys that are happy being intimate with each other, emotionally.’ Personally, I had hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in other films, but I don’t have control over it. It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of… I don’t know what.””

Isaac did applaud the ambiguity of the whole thing, in the sense that a wider portion of the audience could feel represented in those characters. “But if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun,” Isaac said.

While recent interviews seemed to have closed the door on that hypothetical, director J.J. Abrams did hint that LGBTQ representation would be alive and well in The Rise of Skywalker.

“In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film,” Abrams said. Pressed for more details, the filmmaker characteristically played coy, but did offer this: “I will say I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie. But I did just say what I just said.”

