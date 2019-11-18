Poe Dameron Flies the Millennium Falcon in New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Image

0

Late 2019 sure is shaping up to be a hell of a time to be a Star Wars fan. With the launch of Disney+ came the first live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which currently has everyone and their mother (and Werner Herzog) freaking out over Baby [Redacted]. And that’s just the appetizer. Next month brings the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the Skywalker saga finale four decades in the making that sees the return of The Force Awakens director J.J Abrams.

And if you know anything about the Disney marketing machine, you know it’s officially time for the full-tilt promo rollouts. Which means, right on schedule, we’ve got a new image from EW that finds none other than hotshot pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) taking the helm of the Millennium Falcon alongside Finn (John Boyega) and a distinctly distressed-looking Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo).

Of course, the end of The Last Jedi saw the remains of the Resistance making their big escape in the Falcon so it’s not exactly a surprise that “trigger-happy flyboy” turned mature Resistance leader would get to pilot at some point, but it’s exciting none the less — especially when all three characters are serving such faces. They don’t call it the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy for nothing.

As we recently reported, Riske of Skywalker finally locked up their writing credits for the film, as follows:

“The screenplay will be credited to “Chris Terrio & J. J. Abrams,” with the ampersand indicating that the two worked together. The film will also have a “Based on Characters Created by George Lucas” credit. So far, this all makes sense. But the WGA also decided The Rise of Skywalker will have a “Story by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow and Chris Terrio & J. J. Abrams” credit.”

Star Wars; The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.