Watch the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ World Premiere Livestream

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker world premiere takes place tonight, and you can watch the red carpet festivities from the comfort of your own home. Indeed, you can watch the Rise of Skywalker premiere livestream in the YouTube embed above starting at 5:50pm PT / 8:30pm ET, and it sounds like the stars will be out in full force to celebrate the final installment of the Skywalker Saga—a film that, per co-writer and director J.J. Abrams, aims to bring to a conclusion the story arc that began with A New Hope or The Phantom Menace, depending on which you consider the “first” Star Wars movie.

Scheduled to appear at the Rise of Skywalker premiere are the many cast members from the film, including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and Palpatine himself Ian McDiarmid. But also in attendance will be a number of interesting special guests like Harrison Ford, Steven Spielberg, Frank Oz, Ava DuVernay, Spike Lee, Damon Lindelof, and Jar Jar Binks himself Ahmed Best.

You can also expect to see Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy, John Williams, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni on the livestream. How much they’ll say, what they’ll say, and how they’ll say it will remain a mystery until they stop by the camera.

Check out a full list of expected guests below and tune into the player above to watch the celebration.

From the film: Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Naomi Ackie, Anthony Daniels, Richard E. Grant, Ian McDiarmid, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, Dominic Monaghan, Greg Grunberg; J.J. Abrams (director/writer/producer), Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan (producers), Callum Greene, Jason McGatlin (executive producers), John Williams (composer), Chris Terrio (writer), Dan Mindel (director of photography), Rick Carter (production designer), Michael Kaplan costume designer), Maryann Brandon, Stefan Grube (editors)

Special Guests: Harrison Ford, Omid Abtahi, Amy Adams, Elizabeth Banks, Dee Bradley Baker, Tom Bergeron, Ahmed Best, Steve Blum, Josh Brener, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gina Carano, Zooey Deschanel, Ashley Eckstein, Donald Faison, Jeff Garlin, Sean Giambrone, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Jeff Gordon, Nolan Gould, Taylor Gray, Chris Holmes, Saul Hudson, Ryan Kalil, Taran Killam, Matt Lanter, Scott Lawrence, Daniel Logan, Vanessa Marshall, Gaten Matarazzo, Frances McDormand, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Suzie McGrath, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Kim Raver, Rico Rodriguez, Ben Schwartz, Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott, Marcus Scribner, Christopher Sean, Elisabeth Shue, Tiya Sircar, Cobie Smulders, Emily Swallow, James Arnold Taylor, Myrna Velasco, Ming-Na Wen, Bryan Burke

Guest Directors/Filmmakers: Steven Spielberg, Ram Bergman, Niki Caro, Deborah Chow, Joel Coen, Ava DuVernay, Rick Famuyiwa, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Ludwig Goransson, Reginald Hudlin, Jake Kasdan, Jon Kasdan, Lawrence Kasdan, Spike Lee, Damon Lindelof, Peyton Reed, Jenno Topping, Jon Watts