Photos Show Fun Was Had By All at the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Premiere

December 17, 2019

Last night was the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles. We’ve already jotted down some of the reactions from press who were in attendance, but what about the celebrities! Everyone was walking the red carpet, being fabulous, and we have photographic evidence! What a time to be alive!

In all honesty, these things can be pretty cool when you see the famous people who get to hang out together. You’ve got Spike Lee with John Boyega. You’ve got Harrison Ford reunited with Billy Dee Williams. You’ve got the deep cut Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back of Kevin Smith hanging out with Mark Hamill. This kind of stuff is fun, so be sure to check out some of the images below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Friday. The film stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Naomi Ackie, Anthony Daniels, Richard E. Grant, Ian McDiarmid, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Mark Hamill, and Billy Dee Williams.

