Somehow, Star Wars has not returned to theaters since 2019. Actually, there's not really any "somehow" about it. There are clear reasons why Disney has pumped the brakes (at least temporarily) on new Star Wars movies since the start of the current decade. It's a franchise that's been in troubled waters for some years now. While the potential uncertainty around its future on the big screen isn't the result of a single issue, there is one movie that has soured its legacy more than any other: 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which controversially brought back a long-dead villain in the laziest way possible. And sure, before 2019, plenty of other Star Wars movies proved divisive. The prequel trilogy (1999-2005) wasn't exactly well-regarded for most of the 2000s, perhaps with the exception of 2005's Revenge of the Sith, which was generally liked - even by prequel naysayers - for at least being a film where dramatic things of real consequence happened. Those three movies as a whole have garnered more fans during the 2010s and beyond, thanks to being recognized as representing a singular artistic vision from George Lucas, who notably wrote and directed the entire trilogy.

This divisiveness has remained post-2012, which was when Disney acquired Lucasfilm. 2015's The Force Awakens has arguably had the opposite reaction to the prequels, with a more positive reception upon release than how it's ultimately now viewed as a Star Wars movie. Its sequel, The Last Jedi (2017), has always been divisive, with some people feeling like it represents Star Wars at its best, while others say it played a major part in derailing the series. But none of these movies can be regarded as detrimental to Star Wars as a whole than 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, which was supposed to be the dramatic conclusion to both the sequel trilogy and the nine movies that made up the Skywalker saga, which began in 1977 with the original Star Wars. It's the least redeemable of all Star Wars movies, being a cold, cynical, and empty film that doesn't even feel like it was trying; its heart couldn't even be in the right place, because it simply had no heart to begin with. As such, it's no surprise that it also contains the single worst scene in the history of the long-running sci-fi franchise: the infamous moment where Poe Dameron proclaims that: "Somehow, Palpatine returned" - three simple words that ultimately derailed an entire juggernaut franchise.

Why Did We Get 'Rise of Skywalker's "Somehow, Palpatine Returned" Scene?

It's no secret that the sequel trilogy - comprising The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker - didn't exactly have a solid plan behind it. This is clear when watching the movies, with J.J. Abrams playing it safe (not automatically a bad thing) when directing the first of the three, Rian Johnson gleefully blowing things up and making riskier decisions with the second entry in the trilogy, and then Abrams returning for the third (after Colin Trevorrow bowed out as director), seeming determined to "course-correct" and please those who rejected much of what The Last Jedi did. It goes deeper than critical viewers assuming there was no plan in place for the trilogy; Abrams himself confirmed as much, ironically declaring - sometime after The Rise of Skywalker's release - that: "There’s nothing more important than knowing where you’re going.” If only the Abrams who'd been in charge of pumping out a trilogy capper in time for a December 2019 release had been able to take the advice of this seemingly wiser post-Rise of Skywalker Abrams...

It may not be entirely fair to lay the blame solely on J.J. Abrams, though. The fact that these movies apparently had to come out just two years apart from each other can't exactly have done the creative minds behind the series any favors, because saying that good art often takes time isn't exactly a claim that needs to be backed up by peer-reviewed research. There was also the unfortunate passing of Carrie Fisher in 2016, which led to The Rise of Skywalker having to be altered. While Fisher had finished filming her scenes for The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker was set to be the film that showcased Princess Leia the same way The Force Awakens had highlighted Han Solo and The Last Jedi had focused on Luke Skywalker. Fisher's passing - and the fact Leia wasn't recast - led to the filmmakers having to use special effects and older, repurposed footage for the brief moments featuring Leia, and though they tried their best, it never quite worked. Also, even those who like The Last Jedi would have to acknowledge that Johnson's decision to abruptly kill off Snoke - who had, up until then, been the overarching villain of the sequel trilogy in a similar manner to the Emperor from the original trilogy - can't have made things easier for whoever tackled Episode 9, even if it was a wildly thrilling creative choice at the moment. Of course, those behind Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker didn't bring Snoke back, and neither did they do the logical thing and have a time-skip which would enable Kylo Ren to logically ascend to be the leader of the First Order (a time-skip could have also served as a way to let Princess Leia die peacefully between movies). Instead, they chose to have Palpatine return. Somehow.

Why Is That 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Scene So Awful?

Emperor Palpatine was the overarching antagonist of the original trilogy, and left a huge impact, despite only being prominently featured in Return of the Jedi (1983) and shown briefly in The Empire Strikes Back (1980). And say what you want about other aspects of the prequel trilogy, but those three films do a good job of showing how he slowly took down the Jedi Order, revealing himself by Revenge of the Sith as more than just a Galactic Senator - he'd actually been a self-interested Sith Lord the whole time. He's a great villain, but he served his purpose well in both the original trilogy and in the prequels, with his death at the end of Return of the Jedi being instrumental in Anakin Skywalker's redemption, given Anakin sacrifices his life - and effectively sheds the moniker Darth Vader - by hurling Palpatine down a chasm in the second Death Star, which explodes not long after. His death has weight and meaning for Anakin's character arc, and it seemed pretty conclusive, to boot: a long fall and being involved in an explosion should kill even the mightiest Sith Lord.

However, the decision was made to bring him back regardless for The Rise of Skywalker. Maybe, there was hope fans would just be excited to see him again. It could've been primarily motivated by the need for a central villain to replace Snoke. Either way, they needed to make the return of such a character feel earned and at the very least believable within a world where most viewers are happy to suspend a good deal of disbelief. Most viewers, however, were not happy with the way he was brought back, and things seemed dire from the very start of the opening scrawl, seeing as it began with: "The dead speak! The galaxy has heard a mysterious broadcast... the sinister voice of the late Emperor Palpatine." Okay, but do they explain it more later in the film? No. Poe Dameron announces to his fellow rebels: "We've decoded the intel from the First Order spy… and it confirms the worst. Somehow, Palpatine returned." Not even the great Oscar Isaac can say the line convincingly, and he looks uncharacteristically checked out. Another character pipes in, and haphazardly suggests it could be "dark secrets" only known by the Sith. Further clarifications aren't offered by the film. The narrative simply chugs along, seemingly fast-paced for the purpose of not giving viewers time to realize the nonsense they're hearing. But even within the breakneck speed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker moves, this moment still sticks out and completely derails a movie that had already been flirting with flying off the tracks.

How 'Rise of Skywalker's Scene Has Potentially Damaged Star Wars' Future

Perhaps the messiness of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker should've been clearer before the notorious "Somehow, Palpatine returned" scene. Before the movie's release, additional details surrounding Palpatine's resurrection were revealed during a Fortnite event, of all places. That entire sentence sounds like it should be some kind of sick joke, but it's regrettably true. It might sound silly to harp on about one scene that lasts no more than a minute or two within a film that's almost 2.5 hours long, but it speaks volumes about the laziness of The Rise of Skywalker's writing and the rotten lack of planning that ultimately doomed the sequel trilogy to end on a whimper. The Rise of Skywalker tries to do so much so quickly in its lengthy runtime. Still, apparently, there wasn't time to explain how one of the most dramatic, well-earned, and cathartic villain deaths in sci-fi cinema history was suddenly no longer a genuine death. If Palpatine was to be brought back, surely there was a non-terrible way to do it. Maybe generous fans would have settled for something that was only slightly terrible, explanation-wise.

Few fans can forgive the way the scene turned out, though, and it's also hard to muster up much enthusiasm for the rest of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a movie plagued with other poor instances of writing, editing, and pacing that admittedly don't stick out quite as much but do ultimately weigh it down. "Somehow, Palpatine returned" was just the most rotten apple plucked from the dying tree that was The Rise of Skywalker, and was a scene worthy of all the mockery it's received. It stands tall and not at all proud as the worst scene from any Star Wars movie, and likely contributed to the fact that the series - as far as theatrical releases are concerned - is on something of a hiatus, with Disney instead focusing on Star Wars TV shows since Episode 9's release. The future of Star Wars as a film series is a little shakier, but somehow, Star Wars will return to the big screen. It may take some time, and fans will likely continue to be divided over future releases. But Star Wars movies will likely come back, even if they've metaphorically been thrown down a chasm before exploding moments later.