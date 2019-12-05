Watch Our ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ Ride-Through

0

On Thursday, December 5th, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens to the public at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. But we at Collider had the opportunity to ride this groundbreaking attraction early, and we officially got the experience on camera so you can get a taste of what to expect should you venture to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge—with very few spoilers.

Rise of the Resistance is the second attraction at Galaxy’s Edge aside from the Millennium Falcon-focused Smuggler’s Run, but whereas that ride is an interactive pilot/gunner experience, Rise of the Resistance is a full-on Star Wars story that you get to experience. The video below is from the ride-vehicle portion of Rise of the Resistance, but before you get to that there’s an intense walkthrough as you board a Resistance ship, get intercepted, and de-board on a First Order ship where you are swiftly imprisoned. The video below is part of the “escape” as the Resistance works to get you and your cohorts off the ship in one piece, while dodging folks like Kylo Ren and General Hux.

As I said in my review, Rise of the Resistance is an absolutely stunning attraction and one of the best in Walt Disney World history. It’s incredibly dynamic, as you experience everything from animatronics to screens to giant props to live characters, so believe me when I say the video below is but a taste of what the full experience is.

Rise of the Resistance also makes the entire Galaxy’s Edge experience that much more immersive, as in addition to building a droid or lightsaber or getting a drink in the cantina, you now live out a full-on Star Wars story alongside characters from The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

Check out our Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance footage ride-through below, and for more on Rise of the Resistance read my full review and take a look at these brand new images.

–