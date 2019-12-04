17 New Images from ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ Reveal Kylo Ren Animatronic, BB-8 and More

0

Disney is set to open the highly anticipated Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World this Thursday, December 5th, and to mark the occasion they’ve unveiled some revealing new photos from the ride. As I mentioned in my review, this is one of the most immersive and satisfying ride experiences in recent memory and is a stunning addition to Galaxy’s Edge. Set between the events of The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker, Rise of the Resistance finds guests recruited by the Resistance to reunite with General Leia Organa at an off-planet location, but things go sideways when your transport is intercepted by the First Order.

Rise of the Resistance blends immersive walkthroughs with animatronics, props, and screens to offer an engaging experience all before you even enter the ride vehicle. The images below offer a preview of some of the great props and animatronics you’ll see as you go through your experience, as well as the surprises in store once you enter the ride vehicle and sneak your way around a First Order ship. If you’re wondering how many Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) animatronics there are, the answer is two—and you can see both below.

Indeed, many of the film actors are involved in Rise of the Resistance, as Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac all appear throughout the attraction in different forms.

One of the most stunning moments of Rise of the Resistance is when you exit your captured transport ship onto the First Order ship, where you’re confronted with 50 stormtroopers standing before you—some of which move if you watch closely.

So peruse the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance images below and click here to read my review of the ride. Rise of the Resistance opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on December 5th and at Disneyland on January 17, 2020.