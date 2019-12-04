17 New Images from ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ Reveal Kylo Ren Animatronic, BB-8 and More

Disney is set to open the highly anticipated Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World this Thursday, December 5th, and to mark the occasion they’ve unveiled some revealing new photos from the ride. As I mentioned in my review, this is one of the most immersive and satisfying ride experiences in recent memory and is a stunning addition to Galaxy’s Edge. Set between the events of The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker, Rise of the Resistance finds guests recruited by the Resistance to reunite with General Leia Organa at an off-planet location, but things go sideways when your transport is intercepted by the First Order.
Rise of the Resistance blends immersive walkthroughs with animatronics, props, and screens to offer an engaging experience all before you even enter the ride vehicle. The images below offer a preview of some of the great props and animatronics you’ll see as you go through your experience, as well as the surprises in store once you enter the ride vehicle and sneak your way around a First Order ship. If you’re wondering how many Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) animatronics there are, the answer is two—and you can see both below.
Indeed, many of the film actors are involved in Rise of the Resistance, as Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac all appear throughout the attraction in different forms.
One of the most stunning moments of Rise of the Resistance is when you exit your captured transport ship onto the First Order ship, where you’re confronted with 50 stormtroopers standing before you—some of which move if you watch closely.
So peruse the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance images below and click here to read my review of the ride. Rise of the Resistance opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on December 5th and at Disneyland on January 17, 2020.
Poe Dameron's X-wing starfighter, Black One, appears in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Poe escorts guests off Batuu as they attempt to rendezvous with General Leia Organa in this groundbreaking new attraction inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
Guests see Poe Dameron's X-wing starfighter, Black One (foreground), and board an Intersystem Transport Ship (background) as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction that takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order.
As guests move through the queue in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, they see flight suits and other military equipment inside the Resistance encampment.
BB-8 greets guests inside the makeshift briefing room as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
Guests board an Intersystem Transport Ship to blast off Batuu alongside other Resistance recruits as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
Fifty menacing First Order Stormtroopers await guests as they arrive in the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
First Order troops and stormtroopers patrol the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Guests enter the hangar bay after their ship is caught in the Star Destroyer's tractor beam in this thrilling new Disney experience.
Guests come face to face with First Order Supreme Leader Kylo Ren as they stumble into the bridge of a Star Destroyer in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
Guests come face to face with First Order Supreme Leader Kylo Ren as they race through a Star Destroyer in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
Guests flee First Order Stormtroopers onboard a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
Guests board a First Order Short-Range Evacuation Vehicle – otherwise known as an escape pod – in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
Guests dodge huge turbolaser cannons as they attempt to escape a First Order Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
First Order R5-series astromech droids pilot troop transports onboard a Star Destroyer in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
Guests race past massive AT-AT walkers aboard a First Order Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.