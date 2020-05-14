You Can Ride ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ At Home! (Sort Of)

Good news for Star Wars fans currently stuck at home and/or people for whom a trip to Disneyland is just never going to be economically feasible! Disney just uploaded a video to their Disney Parks YouTube account that takes you on a first-person journey through their brand-new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction. While it doesn’t quite take the place of actually getting to experience the ride in person, it’s a nice substitute while we’re all spending the summer indoors rather than going on vacations.

The video walks you through both the queue experience (which is almost a ride unto itself) and the actual tram section of the attraction (the more traditional “ride” experience). It’s understandably not presented fully in real-time – the queue section is edited down to just give you an idea of what the different sections look like and what sort of interactions you experience in them, as is the ride footage. But what you do get to see is amazing. The attraction is absolutely enormous and incredibly detailed, packed with set pieces, live actors, animatronics, and virtual displays. It really looks like you’re walking through a dang Star Wars movie.

As if getting a solid taste of what the Rise of the Resistance experience is like wasn’t enough, the video also contains dozens of interesting behind-the-scenes facts that display as onscreen text while you watch. From detailing the storyline of the ride, to how the entire attraction was constructed, to the numerous state-of-the-art technical systems that were implemented to create the experience, Disney has crammed a ton of information into this 3 and a half minute video that should appeal to Star Wars, Disney, and special effects nerds in equal measure.

Check out the video below. For more Star Wars goodness, check out Collider’s hands-on impressions of Rise of the Resistance.