Step aside, Marvel! The Star Wars universe is, easily, the most expansive and long-running cinematic universe in history. With such a long tenure in Hollywood, they've had quite some time to bring in new characters, character arcs, and (best of all) rivalries. Everyone loves a good rivalry. A rivalry can be anything from two Jedi and Sith who hate each other to a brotherly duo who've learned to love each other after a rough beginning.

The word rival is defined as: "A person or thing competing with another for the same objective or for superiority in the same field of activity." So, this can cover a wide range of love-hate to pure hate relationships. This gives fans of a good 'ol rivalry a lot to cheer for in the Star Wars world.

10 C-3PO & R2-D2

The First Star Wars Duo!

Image via 20th Century Fox

These two droid companions are the first duo fans ever got to see in the Star Wars franchise. First appearing together in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope at the very beginning of the film, the two quickly established a relationship that clearly had a long history and was full of banter (even if audiences couldn't understand one half of it).

While the two may love each other, they're also always poking fun and berating one another. Regardless of whether audiences can understand what R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) is saying, it's made very clear that he's a snippy little droid, who just loves to poke at C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), especially since his companion is so high-strung. It's a cute little rivalry that is always fun to see brought to life on screen.

9 Ezra Bridger & Garazeb Orrelios

Brought Together By Stealing A TIE Fighter

Image via Disney XD

When Star Wars Rebels kicks off, Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) & Garazeb Orrelios (Steve Blum) pretty much hate each other. One could even call the two borderline enemies. However, later down the line, when they team-up together to steal a TIE Fighter, they finally learn to work with the other. While they may finally appreciate each other, they still love to jab at each other from time to time.

Constantly comparing themselves to the other and trying to one up each other, this little brotherly rivalry is an incredibly lovable one. This pairing quickly became a fan favorite and, not to mention, everyone loves a more lighthearted rivalry that begins with the two characters despising each other.

8 Rey Skywalker & Kylo Ren

A Classic Enemies-to-Lovers Rivalry

Image via Lucasfilm

Whether one likes the Sequel Trilogy or not, the rivalry between Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) & Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is one of the core hearts of the trilogy. Regardless of whether some believe that the romance between the two came out of nowhere, it made for a great arc for the both of them by the time Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker came around.

The rivalry is at its best in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, especially in the third act. Being the driving force of the entire trilogy means that the relationship needed to have some work and care put into it, and it definitely did. Not to mention, it's really hard not to love a good enemies-to-lovers storyline.

7 Ahsoka Tano & Darth Maul

"I was hoping for Kenobi."

Image via Disney+

Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) & Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) may have only faced off with each other once at the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but it began a great rivalry. When Maul sets up a trap for his nemesis in the final season of the series, he comes across Ahsoka instead. The two form a rivalry with each other in that final season and end up being the main final fight of it, as well.

Maul attempts to bring the young woman to his side, before the Empire gains control of the galaxy, but makes the mistake of mentioning what's happening to Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), which sets off Ahsoka. The fight between them is a huge spectacle, and they'd go on to face each other a couple more times in Star Wars Rebels. While they may not be frequent in each other's lives, the impact they have on one another (specifically the one Maul has on her) is significant.

6 Yoda & Sheev Palpatine/Darth Sidious

The Leaders of the Light and Dark

Image via Lucasfilm

They only fight each other one time, but their rivalry goes far beyond physical. Throughout the Prequel Trilogy era, the two are constantly making moves against each other. What makes this rivalry so unique is the fact that it stems from the fact that they're the two leaders of the light and dark throughout this entire era. Yoda (Frank Oz) is the Jedi who many turn to for guidance, being the most experienced and wise, whereas Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) is pulling evil strings to destroy the Jedi Order that the older Jedi is such a huge part of.

So, when it came to the point at which the two would finally come to blows in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, there is a plethora of history between the two, consistently trying to counteract each other throughout the trilogy. It has so much subtext hidden beneath it and that allows it to be so prominent, regardless of whether they fight only once or not.