Felicity Jones didn't have to think too hard about joining the cast of 2015's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The quality of the role was such that she described signing on to the science fiction blockbuster as "a no-brainer." Jones talked about taking the role in a wide-ranging chat with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night.

Says Jones, about committing to a huge blockbuster franchise like Star Wars:

"That's what's so special about Rogue One; it was so easy. I thought, it's this great character who's an amazing fighter, who's at the center of the story, who’s doing wonderful things. So, it was such a no-brainer. It wasn't a compromise. Back in the day, you'd read scripts, and the female part would be such a yawn. You'd think, 'God, is there any point doing that?' But with Rogue One, it was like, 'Oh yeah, definitely! When do I start?'"

What Is 'Rogue One' About?