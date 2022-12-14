The director has revealed the project is still in development, and she is still attached to direct.

Director Patty Jenkins has broken her silence, both on her departure from the Wonder Woman 3 project, and her current status in regards to the previously announced Star Wars spin-off, Rogue Squadron. Jenkins was first announced as director of the project in December 2020, during the Lucasfilm portion of Disney’s Investor Day presentation.

Jenkins shared a story on Twitter that was engaging and personal, discussing how she had lost her father - a fighter pilot - and in his honor, wanted to make the greatest fighter pilot movie ever made. However, speculation had been mounting that the project was in turmoil due to creative differences, before it was removed altogether from the Disney release schedule in September 2022.

Now, Jenkins has returned to Twitter for a different purpose - to clear up the misconceptions about her status on the project, where it stands, and what she hopes for the project to achieve. She was set to be the first female feature film director of a Star Wars movie at the time the project was announced, and it's clear she still has nothing but passion for its potential.

In the statement, Jenkins reveals that Rogue Squadron is still under active development, and she remains attached to the project as its director. Despite saying she couldn't guarantee it would happen or not, she states that she looks forward to seeing it develop over time.

I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn't happen soon enough and I did not want to delay Wonder Woman 3 any further. When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to Rogue Squadron after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don't know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead.

Jenkins had previously spoken of the progress being made on the film back in July 2021, saying that the project was motoring along nicely and that was excited to see it come to fruition.

“I had been on it already for six months before I even announced that, so we’re pretty deep into it. We’re finishing a script, crewing up, and it’s all going wonderful. I’m so excited about the story and excited that we’re in the next chapter of ‘Star Wars, which is such a responsibility and such an opportunity to really start some new things. It’s really exciting in that way.”

With her removal from Wonder Woman 3 - whether she truly wanted to or not - it seems that she may now have the time to prioritize a trip to a galaxy far, far away. The full statement from Jenkins is available to read below: