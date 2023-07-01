We are weeks away from San Diego Comic-Con 2023 and the preparations have begun. Despite Hall H's lackluster roster due to several studios sitting it out, this year the festival still aims to cater to numerous comic book and movie fans from across the country. Along with its announcements, the fan convention is known for its exclusive merchandise, cosplays, and immersive experiences and Yahoo has unveiled new Star Wars Funko merchandise which will be exclusively available during the convention.

For fans of the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko will bring in a figurine of young Princess Leia. The toy takes the likeness of young actor Vivien Lyra Blair and comes complete with a vinyl bobblehead paired with her trusty droid. For the ones enchanted by Dark Side, the collection has a super-sized Darth Vader bobblehead contained in one of Funko's signature soda bottles. The figurine comes finished with a dark saber and is available in limited numbers including a few ultra-rare translucent variants.

Fans can also carry their own Wookiees as the collection includes a Loungefly mini backpack bearing the snarling face of Book of Boba Fett breakout Krrsantan. The mini bag is finished with fur-lined front and side pockets, making it a good addition to your collection. If fur isn’t your thing then the collection also has TIE fighter lenticular mini backpacks based on the likeness of Imperial pilots’ helmets.

Image via LucasFilm

What to Expect from This Year’s San Diego Comic-Con?

After the pandemic, San Diego Comic-Con came back with an in-person convention last year. But given the ongoing writers’ strike coupled with the possibility of SAG AFTRA joining them on the picket lines soon most notable studios like Disney, Marvel, Netflix and more have nixed their plans for the Hall H presentation while some like Warner Bros Discovery are still in wait-and-see phase. Without the talents involved in particular projects, it will be impossible for any studio to make announcements about their upcoming movies and shows and keep them.

So far DC has confirmed its presence with a host of exclusive merchandise, panels, reveals, and screenings. Present at the convention will be recently-appointed DC Comics President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee, and comic artist Todd McFarlane among others. DC’s new animated feature Justice League: Warworld starring Jensen Ackles, Stana Katic, and Darren Criss as Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman respectively, will make its world premiere at SDCC. Furthermore, the latest episode of Teen Titans Go! will also be screened early in the first episode of the three-part Max original docuseries Superpowered: The DC Story. Lionsgate will hold the panel for its upcoming John Wick prequel series The Continental.

The exclusive Star Wars Funkos will be available from July 20 at San Diego Comic-Con. The festival run from July 19 through 23. Watch out for this space for further announcements.