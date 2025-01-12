In 1977, George Lucas' Star Wars made a huge impression at the box office, becoming the single highest-grossing film of its time while introducing audiences to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford), three of cinema's most iconic characters. After its initial financial success, Star Wars was expanded into a franchise, with two direct sequels being released in the 1980s.

In 1999, after a long absence from the big screen, Star Wars returned with the release of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, launching the series' divisive prequel trilogy with a critical thud and a box office bang. Following the release of 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars, an animated spin-off serving as an introduction to the TV series of the same name, the franchise took another hiatus from theatrical releases. This ended when Disney acquired Lucasfilm and announced the development of a sequel trilogy, which officially started with the release of 2015's Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. The sequel trilogy had its ups and downs, but along the way, fans were introduced to some of the series' most memorable characters yet, while getting entirely new moments with pre-established favorites. These are the 10 best characters in Star Wars' sequel trilogy, ranked based on how memorable they are as a whole.

10 General Hux

Played by Domhnall Gleeson

Image via Lucasfilm

General Armitage Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) appears in each entry of the sequel trilogy, acting as a secondary antagonist in both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, before ultimately becoming a Resistance spy after Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is promoted to Supreme Leader in the wake of Snoke's (Andy Serkis) death. He's an extremely memorable secondary antagonist, though for entirely different reasons in each entry due to his oddly inconsistent characterization.

In The Force Awakens, Hux is played very straight, coming off as a man completely devoted to the First Order and full of genuine hatred for the Resistance. The speech he makes to his troops shortly before firing Starkiller Base for the first time is an especially memorable scene that sets him up to be a great villain. The rest of the trilogy made the divisive decision to treat him primarily as comedic relief, but he lends the franchise some of its funniest moments, particularly in The Last Jedi, ultimately justifying the decision. The fact that he's so intimidating in his first appearance while being so funny in his second solidifies General Hux as a great addition to the sequel trilogy's cast.

9 BB-8

Voiced by Bill Hader & Ben Schwartz

Image via Lucasfilm

The first characters that audiences laid eyes on in the original Star Wars were C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2 (Kenny Baker), two droids who would prove to be some of the franchise's most beloved characters over the years. Since their introduction, the series has hosted a number of other memorable droids, so it was only fitting that the sequel trilogy would feature its own signature robotic companion. Luckily, while not quite as iconic as his original trilogy counterparts, BB-8 (Bill Hader and Ben Schwartz) is a charming addition to the franchise.

One of BB-8's most distinct features is its soccer-ball-like design. While other astromech droids have adopted it since, BB-8 was initially the only droid to sport this aesthetic, making him an instant visual stand out. On top of his appealing design, BB-8 can be incredibly funny, as is perfectly exemplified by a quick moment where he gives Finn (John Boyega) a thumbs up using a lighter. He received less of a spotlight in the latter two films in the trilogy, but whenever he is on-screen, BB-8 provides plenty of entertainment, making him one of the sequel trilogy's best characters.

8 Supreme Leader Snoke

Played by Andy Serkis