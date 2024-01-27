The Big Picture The Star Wars sequel trilogy relies heavily on nostalgia to develop Luke Skywalker's character and deepen the plot.

The Star Wars sequel trilogy is vexing. On one hand, it is the saga's crowning finale; Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) return! Rey (Daisy Ridley) is a refreshing hero and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) a nuanced villain. Stormtroopers chase rebels, TIE fighters scream past the Millennium Falcon — all so wonderfully familiar, what more could fans ask for? On the other hand, the feel-good references of Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens often suffocate the plot by the time of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) abruptly returns; creators perform plot gymnastics after Carrie Fisher's passing and turn to MacGuffins, awkward dialogue, and cameos; the final battle has countless spaceships. The sequel trilogy is trapped by its own tropes and expectations. But an exception is Luke Skywalker, whose nostalgic arc develops the story and becomes the best part of the sequels.

Nostalgic Moments Deepen Luke Skywalker and the Plot

The sequel trilogy deploys nostalgia to advance Luke Skywalker's character. First, they show how far Luke fell. In Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, Rey offers Luke his old lightsaber in a plea for help. The lightsaber is Luke's only physical connection to his family, teachers, and past. Luke discards the lightsaber — perhaps because of its emotional weight. What quicker way to explain Luke is no longer the hero we remember? To reinforce the point, Luke later pole vaults a cliff-side chasm. Hamill plays the moment perfectly, with a glint in his eye that recalls a time he and Princess Leia daringly swung across a chasm on the Death Star in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. But instead of rescuing damsels in distress, Luke now fishes. But there are more than big fish in the ocean of Ahch-To; Luke's X-wing rests underwater, like it once did in Dagobah's swamps in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. Just like then, the X-wing reflects Luke's mood: bitter and hopeless. Star Wars offers many X-wings, but this one has deeper meaning (pun intended) and harnesses the audience's memory to illustrate how poorly Luke fared after Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi.

Symbolic moments also push the plot forward and let Luke redeem himself. On the Millennium Falcon, R2-D2 seems to ask Luke to help Rey, only to be rebuffed. But the saga's best droid has a trick up his sleeve, or rather, database. R2 plays the recording of Princess Leia pleading, "Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope," that R2 originally shared with Luke in A New Hope. The audience, and Luke, remember when a determined, female hero asked an old, hermit-like Jedi to help save the galaxy, and Luke leaped to assist. Now, Luke is the old Jedi, Rey the hero, and the request the same. Leia also needs help, Luke can provide it, and R2-D2 is the messenger again. More than touching, the moment also pushes the plot forward by asking: Will Luke help this time? Luke jokingly chastises R2, but the moment prompts a teacher-student relationship with Rey, like he had with Obi-Wan.

Reuniting with the ghost of Yoda (Frank Oz) finally convinces Luke to help Rey and Leia. Rather than feel campy or obligatory, Yoda offers one final lesson for Luke: embrace failure — an argument that carries particular weight coming from the Jedi Palpatine outfoxed in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. When Luke projects his image through the force to face enemy walkers on Crait, it harkens back to his gallantry on Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back, confirming the old hero's spirit. Luke's final vision of Tatooine's twin suns before his death recalls the distance he traveled — literally and spiritually — since he gazed at sunsets decades before. Finally, in The Rise of Skywalker, the ghost of Luke confirms his legacy by lifting his old X-wing from the waters of Ahch-To. Composer John Williams' Dagobah theme swells, and, by completing a feat he never achieved in life, Luke confirms his renewed belief in the Jedi. Luke no longer needs Yoda to inspire him; he becomes the inspiration.

Luke Skywalker's Story Connects the Sequels to the Saga

For many fans, the sequels' mere existence skirts hallowed canon and raises questions: Do heroes rebuild the Jedi Order? What happens to the Skywalkers? Why does the saga need more movies? By answering these questions, Luke Skywalker's story arc satisfyingly connects the sequel trilogy to the plot of the rest of the saga. Luke's brief fear that Ben Solo (Adam Driver) possesses the power of Darth Vader (David Prowse, James Earl Jones) paradoxically drives Solo toward evil and starts the sequel era. The dark side deliciously tempts the Skywalkers again! Despite his saint-like ability to see good in Star Wars' greatest villain, Luke is tempted to murder his own nephew. After saving the galaxy, Luke's biggest enemy is himself — he must grapple with morality, and accept the consequences. Luke's arc sets up the tragic premise.

He knows this. In The Last Jedi, Luke explicitly acknowledges the franchise's elephant in the room: the Jedi let the Empire rise to power under their noses in the prequels. Luke's own hubris let the Sith rise again. His sense of galactic history delivers a big twist: Luke wants the Jedi to end. Star Wars' quintessential Jedi no longer wants to be a Jedi. Like all great twists, it is unexpected and fits perfectly. To break a cycle of failure, Luke refuses to train Rey. This connects the sequels to the Jedi's fall in the prequels, and also beautifully parallels Yoda's self-imposed exile in Revenge of the Sith and reluctance to train Luke in The Empire Strikes Back. To correct the cycle of failure, Rey begs Luke for help. Inspired by Luke's ability to redeem Vader, she aims to turn Ben Solo back to the light side — a direct connection to the original trilogy's optimism. Rey and Luke are at odds, caught in generational, inter-trilogy rhymes! The tension tugs on the heartstrings — especially when Rey says if Luke won't help her, then redeeming Ben Solo is the galaxy's last hope. What a heartbreaking insult to throw at the man who was once the rebellion's new hope.

Forced Nostalgia Hampers the Sequel Trilogy

The sequel trilogy handles Luke's nostalgic moments with care to propel the story. Han and Leia also have moments, but their roles are too brief or convoluted (due to Carrie Fisher's passing) to have the same impact. Elsewhere, the sequel trilogy often forces nostalgia without meaningful purpose. The Rise of Skywalker suddenly reveals Rey is Emperor Palpatine's granddaughter despite the audience not knowing he even had children. Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) reappears, but generic lines about friendship, and lack of essential activity, offer little. C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) touchingly takes a last look at his friends before losing his memory, but the scene contains Rey, Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), and Finn (John Boyega), not Luke, Leia, and Han.

The trilogy introduces objects and ships that seem symbolic but carry no real meaning: a lightsaber the audience never saw Leia wield, Han Solo's lucky dashboard dice that never appear with Harrison Ford, Poe's third X-wing, Ochi's ship, Sith wayfinders, and sacred Jedi texts. Nostalgia works in storytelling when it uses the audience's familiarity to explore emotions and relationships. Unfortunately, it cannot manufacture memory and meaning.

