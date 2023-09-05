The Big Picture The naming conventions of Star Wars ships are based on their physical characteristics, such as the X-Wing with its wing shape and the TIE-Fighter with its twin ion engines.

Different ship models, like the Y-Wing and the B-Wing, were designed for specific purposes, such as bombing runs and blockade busting, respectively.

Some ships, like the Millennium Falcon and The Ghost, have unique names given to them by their owners, while others, like the ARC-170 Starfighter, have acronyms that describe their primary function.

For many people, the appeal of the Star Wars franchise is not only in its simple yet resonant stories but also in the world-building of the galaxy far, far away. When Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope was released in 1977, the many locales of Star Wars felt different from other science fiction franchises that had come before. The environments were grittier and more lived in than the sterile and polished high-tech fixtures of other space epics, implying a deeper history to this world. With this in mind, the naming conventions and overall treatment of the Star Wars ships are no different. Here are many of the notable ships and starfighters from across the galaxy and the reasoning behind their names.

X-Wing

Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) ship and the standard starfighter of the Rebel Alliance that would later form fleets in the Resistance, the X-Wing fighter gets its name from the shape of its wings. Switching its S-foils from hyperspace travel to attack position, the X-Wing comes with four laser cannons for increased dogfighting firepower.

TIE-Fighter

Comprising a majority of the Galactic Empire's fleet of starships, TIE stands for "twin ion engine," referencing this ship's equipped propulsion that gave it its blistering speed. Unlike the X-Wing, the TIE-Fighter was not fitted with hyperspace capabilities or combat shields. These were meant for mass production and maneuverability, and variations on the model included the TIE Bomber, TIE Interceptor, TIE Defender, and more.

Y-Wing

The Y-Wing was a bomber starfighter model whose shape formed a distinct "Y." Though it was developed during the Clone Wars, the Y-Wing saw widespread use in the Rebel Alliance's fleet to deal damage to Imperial ships with their heavy power, able to weaken a ship with a bombing run to be finished off by other fighters.

A-Wing

The A-Wing was another starfighter used by the Rebel Alliance whose profile formed the shape of an "A." The fastest and most maneuverable ship in the Rebellion's fleet, the A-Wing was often retrofitted with higher power twin engines which made the model difficult to pilot, even to those with Jedi reflexes like Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), seen piloting the ship in Star Wars Rebels.

B-Wing

Developed as a prototype during the early days of the Rebellion, the B-Wing's name comes from two sources: the side profile of the ship vaguely resembles a "B," and the model is shortened from the name Blade Wing. The B-Wing was neither a dogfighter nor a bomber but instead a "blockade buster," fitted with an array of extremely high-powered cannons to tear through larger ships in its path.

U-Wing

The U-Wing was a starfighter, support craft, and transport ship whose foils would shape the letter "U" while in forward configuration. The U-Wing was used in the Battle of Scarif in Rogue One and was between the sizes of a standard starfighter and a freighter vessel.

TIE Advanced

Most notably piloted by Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), the TIE Advanced was the most upgraded variant of the TIE line. Featuring shields, a hyperdrive, increased firepower, and faster engines, the TIE Advanced was the pinnacle of Imperial starfighter capabilities.

Millennium Falcon

Arguably the most recognizable ship in the entire Star Wars franchise, the Millennium Falcon was originally a YT-1300 model Corellian freighter that was heavily damaged during the Clone Wars. While Han Solo (Harrison Ford) might be the ship's most famous owner, the name of the ship actually comes from Quip Fargil, a Rebel agent and pilot, who named the ship after a bat-falcon. The ship would eventually fall into the hands of Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) after a game of sabacc, only for the smuggler to lose it himself in another game of sabacc to Solo.

Corvette

Though Chevrolet has no place in the Star Wars galaxy, the Corvette was a class of starships measuring roughly 100 to 200 meters in length. They were used as diplomatic vessels or capital ships, and notable models included the Tantive IV owned by Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) which carried Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), the Corvus piloted by the Empire's Inferno Squad, and the Hammerhead model which was used to ram into immobilized capital ships.

Imperial Star Destroyer

The Star Destroyers are the Empire's class of massive capital warships. Its name alludes to its supposed supremacy in space combat, and included distinct models of variation including the Dreadnought, the Interdictor vessel, and others.

Lambda Class T-4a Shuttle

Also known as the Imperial Shuttle, the Lambda T-4a Shuttle gets its name from the class of retractable wing system. Much more elegant than many of the Empire's function-forward, brutish designs, the Lambda Imperial Shuttle saw use by both sides of the Galactic Civil War during the Battle of Endor.

N-1 Starfighter

The N-1 Starfighter was the primary starship of the Naboo fleet, the source behind the name of the ship. Sleek and practical with a single pilot, astromech port, and variable weaponry, these starfighters were a testament to the expertise of Naboo technology. While one was piloted by Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), a salvaged model was recovered and retrofitted by Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) as a replacement for his destroyed Razor Crest.

Naboo Royal Starship

Notably owned by Queen Amidala (Natalie Portman) as she fled from Naboo to escape the Trade Federation, this ship gets its name from the manufacturer Nubia Star Drives Inc. While later iterations on the vessel would be piloted in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, the Nubian was recognizable by its chrome finish and sleek design.

Vulture-class Starfighter

The Vulture-class starfighter isn't technically even a spacecraft, but a droid. With no pilot inside, the mechanism is completely autonomous, fitted with blasters, torpedoes, and buzz droids to disable opposing ships.

Slave I - Firespray

The most notable ship of this model, Slave I, was owned by Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison) and then Boba Fett, the notorious Mandalorian bounty hunters. The ship gets its name from the barrage of rapid-fire lasers the vessel could unleash on its foes.

Delta-7 Jedi Starfighter

The Delta-7 Starfighter gets its name from the triangular delta shape of the ship which was used by Jedi knights for transportation while on missions from the Jedi Order. The piloting system of the Delta-7 was modified to fit the abilities of the Force-sensitive Jedi pilots.

Jedi Interceptor

Image via Lucasfilm

The primary starfighters of the Jedi later into the Clone Wars, these ships were far better equipped for combat than the Delta-7, leading to its more aggressive name. What many may not realize is that these were actually the precursors to the TIE model, as seen in the window design and overall shape when the ship's S-foils were extended.

LAAT

Image via Lucasfilm

Used heavily by the Galactic Republic during the Clone Wars, LAAT stands for Low Altitude Assault Transport. These ships acted as the primary gunships to transport troops and cargo from a larger frigate down to the surface of a planet.

Solar Sailer

Image via Lucasfilm

Piloted by Count Dooku (Christopher Lee), this ostentatious model of space yacht used a rare solar sail to power its engines almost endlessly. The Solar Sailer serves as a marker of Dooku's status and elegance, an aristocrat with an elevated flare.

ARC-170 Starfighter

Image via Lucasfilm

These ships were manufactured towards the end of the Clone Wars and served as the precursors to the X-Wing. The acronym of the ship stands for Aggressive Re-Connaissance starfighter.

Fang Fighter

Image via Lucasfilm

The Fang Fighter ships were favored by Mandalorians for their firepower and maneuverability. Angular yet elegant in its design, the profile of the ship makes a fang shape which gives the vessel its name.

The Ghost

Image via Disney+

Piloted by Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), The Ghost was a modified VCX-100 freighter that got its name from its ability to evade Imperial detection, disappearing without a trace. The ship gave the name to the Ghost squadron featured in the Star Wars Rebels series.

TIE Silencer

Image via Lucasfilm

The TIE Silencer was the model favored by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in the era of the First Order. Its name is derived from its ability to neutralize opponents in combat.

Resistance Bomber

Image via Lucasfilm

The Resistance Bomber is somewhat self-explanatory in its name, as the ships were vessels carrying a large array of bombs for a run against larger ships such as First Order Star Destroyers. For whatever reason, unlike the Y-Wings of the Original Trilogy, these ships use physical bombs dropped through the vacuum of space onto enemies. According to a book released alongside Star Wars: The Last Jedi, these ships were originally called "T-Wings" as a reference to the shape of their design.

Razor Crest

Image via Disney

The Mandalorian's first ship called the Razor Crest isn't a unique name for the individual vessel like the Millennium Falcon or The Ghost, but rather the name of the model itself. The Razor Crest was a discontinued gunship used for military transport that Din Djarin acquired and made modifications to. Real-world inspiration for the ship's design came from the A10 Thunderbolt "Warthog."