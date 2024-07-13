The Big Picture The Star Wars franchise spans several decades and includes many installments, but the expansion of the story required a few retcons.

Attack of the Clones introduces Sifo-Dyas, who was originally going to be "Sido-Dyas," a name for Sidious.

Sifo-Dyas's backstory adds depth to the Sith's conspiracy as they manipulate the Jedi into creating an army.

Any dedicated Star Wars has made peace with the fact that the galaxy far, far away would be nothing like it is today if it wasn’t for a serious amount of retcons. It’s often hard to rewatch certain moments from the earlier films with the full knowledge of what was changed; watching Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) kiss in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back is always awkward, considering their shared lineage is revealed in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. While some Star Wars fans may have had an idealized version of what George Lucas had in mind while mapping out the entire saga, many of the franchise’s best moments resulted from unexpected changes. In fact, the character of Jedi Master Sifo-Dyas, who was first referenced in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, was the result of a typo on Lucas’ part.

Although it’s often referred to as one of the saga’s weaker entries, Attack of the Clones is a far more interesting examination of the light and dark side of the force than it is remembered as being. The film shows how the Jedi have been blind to the corrupting influence of Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in the Galactic Senate and are forced to accept a Clone Army to defend the galaxy against the attacks led by Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) and the Confederacy of Independent Systems. The backstory of Sifo-Dyas shows how Dooku and Darth Sidious were able to manipulate the war and lure the Jedi into a trap.

Who Is Jedi Master Sifo-Dyas?

In Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) meets with the Kaminoan cloners to discuss the creation of the Grand Army of the Republic, which the Jedi Council was completely unaware of. The Kaminoian Prime Minister Lama Su (Anthony Phelan) reveals that Sifo-Dyas was a Jedi Master who ordered the creation of a clone army. This information comes as a shock to Obi-Wan, who reports his findings to Yoda (Frank Oz) and Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson). They conclude that Sifo-Dyas, a Jedi who has been dead for over a decade, must have met with the Kaminoans without being directly ordered by the council. While Obi-Wan questions Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison) about who hired him to be the Clone Army’s model, he reveals that he had no contact with Sifo-Dyas but was hired by a man known as “Tyranus.” This is eventually revealed to be the alternate identity of Dooku, who goes by the Sith Lord name Darth Tyranus.

According to the Attack of the Clones director’s commentary included in The Complete Saga Blu-Ray release, the name Sifo-Dyas was the result of a typo on Lucas’ part, as he intended to write the name as “Sido-Dyas,” which was originally intended as a pseudonym for Sidious, who ordered the creation of the Clone Army so that both the Republic and Separatists would be evenly matched in the upcoming war. This would also provide him with a powerful military operation he could seize control over once he named himself Emperor of the Galactic Empire. However, Lucas decided to officially change the character’s name to Sifo-Dyas in a subsequent draft of the script that established him as a completely new Jedi Master.

The Backstory of Sifo-Dyas Was Revealed in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

In the same commentary, Lucas claimed that he intended to flesh out Sifo-Dyas’ backstory in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith to give a more complete explanation of why he chose to betray the orders of the Jedi Council. However, these were some of the many scenes that were cut for time from the film, as Lucas felt that it was more important to explore how Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) fell to the dark side and embraced his role as Darth Vader. Although more details about Sifo-Dyas’ origins were expanded on in some of the books and comics that are part of “Legends,” they are now deemed “non-canon” due to the acquisition of Lucasfilm by Walt Disney Studios in 2012, which saw the establishment of a new canon timeline.

The mystery surrounding Sifo-Dyas’ disappearance was eventually revealed in Star Wars: The Clone Wars in the episode “The Lost One.” Although Obi-Wan (James Arnold Taylor) and Anakin (Matt Lanter) discover that Sifo-Dyas was killed on the planet Felucia while working on an undercover mission, they learn that he was actually on a secret mission that involved the previous Chancellor Valorum (Terrence Stamp). The Jedi realized that Sifo-Dyas was in league with Dooku, who influenced his decision to go behind the Jedi Order’s back and contact the Kaminoans. However,Dooku ultimately betrayed his former friend and ordered the Pyke crime syndicate to have him killed. This was Dooku and Sidious’ way of covering their tracks and pinning the conspiracy on Sifo-Dyas, who was never aware that he had been in league with the Sith Lords.

Sifo-Dyas Makes the ‘Star Wars’ Saga More Complex

While it would be easy to pin the entire overarching evil plan of the Clone Wars on Palpatine, the creation of Sifo-Dyas suggests that there was a grander conspiracy at play. Dooku was able to sow the seeds of doubt in Sifo-Dyas’ mind, suggesting that the Jedi Council was not well-equipped to defend themselves and the Galactic Republic if a war was ever to take place. Sifo-Dyas is ultimately a tragic figure who pays the price for striking out on his own.

Sifo-Dyas’ tragic fate succeeds in showing a more nuanced depiction of the Jedi, as they were completely ignorant of his rationale for wanting to help arm the Republic. Although sadly, this was a storyline that was scrapped from the prequels, recent Star Wars projects like Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and The Acolyte have questioned the Jedi Order’s role in the galaxy.

