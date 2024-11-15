Lucasfilm can seemingly not go very long without announcing another Star Wars project is in development, even though 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the last instance in which the galaxy far, far away had a big screen installment. While all appears to be going well for Jon Favreau’s 2026 film The Mandalorian & Grogu, Lucasfilm announced that Simon Kinberg is preparing to write and produce a new trilogy of films. Reports are mixed on whether this new set of films will be the next installment of the Skywalker saga or the beginning of an entirely new story, but the Star Wars franchise needs someone with a better grasp on storytelling than Kinberg to shepherd the next era of the franchise to theaters.

To say that the last few years have been a mixed bag for the Star Wars franchise would be an understatement; while Andor and The Bad Batch proved to be creative highs that took the franchise in an exciting new direction, Ahsoka and the last season of The Mandalorian became too complicated for their own good, as they incessantly tied into an expanded universe that those outside of the hardcore fan base may have had a hard time comprehending. Star Wars needs a bold voice to prove that the franchise isn’t just repeating the past, and Kinberg hasn’t proven thus far that he has what it takes to make one of the saga’s best installments.

Simon Kinberg Has a Mixed Track Record

The prospect of Kinberg producing a Star Wars project is less concerning than the fact that he is writing it. As a producer, Kinberg has helped to complete many successful films, as he even earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture for his role working on the science fiction film The Martian. However, Kinberg’s writing credits are filled with significant misses at trying to revitalize franchises, including 2015’s Fantastic Four, XXX: State of the Union, and Dark Phoenix (which he also directed). Many of Kinberg’s original projects, such as The 355 and Jumper, teased sequels that never came to fruition. In general, Kinberg’s screenplay credits tend to be very underwritten, riddled with plot holes, and lacking in character development. While these sorts of issues aren’t a big deal when Kinberg is writing a silly action comedy like This Means War or Mr. & Mrs. Smith, it is more concerning when he is taking on a franchise as dense as Star Wars.

Kinberg hasn’t been able to sustain any of his successes, which is a reason to have hesitation considering that he is attached to mapping out the story for three separate Star Wars films. Although he is credited with helping to co-write X-Men: Days of Future Past, which is largely credited as being one of the best superhero movies ever made, Kinberg followed it up with both X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. If any lessons should be learned from the Star Wars sequel trilogy, it is that the writers should have a clear ending in mind before they start hinting at future installments.

Star Wars Doesn’t Need Another Semi-Completed Story