"Once more the Sith will rule the galaxy, and we shall have... peace." More than an iconic line in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, this sentence embodies what the Sith are all about: power. That's the key to everything they have aimed for throughout their very long history; power is the means, and it's also the end. To achieve this, the Sith have secretly followed their Grand Plan for a millennium before the events of the Skywalker Saga. Every important trait about them comes from this plan, from the Rule of Two to their ultimate goal of establishing an empire to rule the galaxy, and the Star Wars movies only scratch the surface.

The Sith Grand Plan Was Established by Darth Bane

Image via Lucasfilm

The history of the Sith before the Grand Plan is one of infighting, backstabbing, and blood. It began when a single individual, a rogue Jedi, tapped into the Dark Side of the Force to better understand the nature of power. When discovered, this being was banned from the Jedi Order, but a few others chose to follow him to the planet Moraband (or Korriban), where they formally established the Sith Order. For centuries, the Sith and the Jedi were at war, and, in the year 1032 BBY, a final blow was delivered by the Jedi, when nearly every Sith died. All but one.

The only surviving Sith Lord was Darth Bane (Mark Hamill), who witnessed all the destruction caused by the Jedi-Sith War and how his order was nearly wiped out. He developed a mortal grudge against the Jedi, but one he could not act on in his lifetime. So, he looked at what caused their downfall and devised a Grand Plan that the Sith should follow to take them back to their rightful place as conquerors and rulers of the galaxy. This plan was bigger than Bane himself, and should be carried on in secret by the Sith in the following centuries, focusing on two main guidelines: the Rule of Two and reestablishing a Sith Empire.

Darth Bane Created the Rule of Two To Keep the Sith From Destroying Themselves