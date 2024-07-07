The Big Picture Star Wars masks symbolize the dark side's power and influence, as seen in The Acolyte and other series.

Masks are used as tools for manipulation and deception by Sith Lords, like Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine.

The Acolyte's Stranger uses his mask and social persona to control and deceive his potential apprentice, Osha.

The Star Wars universe is home to more than its fair share of iconic looks. Whether it's the Jedi Order's traditional robes or Boba Fett's classic Mandalorian armor, the franchise has invented countless unique wardrobe additions for its most compelling characters, and none more daunting than the many incarnations of the Sith mask. Ever since Darth Vader stepped into his first hallway in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, the villain's samurai-inspired appearance has been etched into the fabric of pop culture, and The Acolyte continues the franchise's long-running fixation with its dark side users' headwear. Manny Jacinto's Stranger uses his helmet as a tool for luring Osha (Amandla Stenberg) to his side, demonstrating how Star Wars masks often act as extensions of their owner's dark influence.

Jacinto's seduction occurs in The Acolyte Episode 6, "Teach / Corrupt," after the Sith of Leslye Headland's prequel series brings Osha to an unknown planet after his rampage on Khofar. Adopting a more open demeanor to Osha in private, Jacinto's character initially tries to make Osha feel comfortable, allowing her to observe him while he vulnerably bathes offshore, but his prospective apprentice still keeps her distance. Only when The Acolyte's Stranger begins confronting Osha's past abandonment by the Jedi directly does she begin to entertain Jacinto's philosophy, at which point he offers to let Osha try on his helmet to clear her mind. On the surface, this offer clearly symbolizes Osha's flirtation with the dark side, but it also connects to the Sith's long history of power and deception.

'The Acolyte's Sith Mask Represents the Legacy of the Dark Side

The physical effects of Star Wars masks are intimidating enough, with the unfeeling metal concealing the volatile emotions of each Sith Lord's corrupted power, but masks like those worn by Vader in canon and Revan in Legends stand for more than each Star Wars villain's desire to terrify their opponents. As the most recognizable visuals from each character's exhilarating depiction, the headpieces represent the most potent symbol of how a Sith Lord embraces the dark side during their life. During Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy, Kylo Ren's (Adam Driver) preservation and worship of Darth Vader's mask demonstrates his dedication to his grandfather's legacy, emphasizing how the iconic helmet fuels Kylo's dark purpose in the movies.

In The Acolyte, Jacinto's helmet likewise serves as an indicator of the character's unique relationship with the Force. Unlike Vader's helmet, which symbolizes the character's constant state of pain and physical loss, Jacinto's helmet is made of Cortosis to both deflect lightsaber strikes and insulate him from any sensation apart from the force, revealing the character's tactical focus and regard for his honest emotional state. Throughout the Sequels, the damaged state of Kylo Ren's own helmet reflects his shattered psyche and faltering loyalty, and its removal at the end of The Rise of Skywalker coincides with his redemption, illustrating the connection between a dark side user's helmet and their loyalty in the Force.

Aside from reflecting their owner's emotional state, however, masks are also exploited in the Star Wars universe. The headpiece of Darth Vader's own suit is the perfect example of how the symbol of the Sith Lord's power furthers his manipulation at the hands of his master, as the mask, along with the rest of Vader's armor, was made purposefully painful to wear by Emperor Palpatine. After losing to Obi-Wan on Mustafar, Palpatine designed Vader's suit to keep him in a perpetual state of pain in order to strengthen his connection to the dark side, forcing the Sith Lord to frequently bathe in bacta tanks like the ones featured in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Obi-Wan Kenobi. As a result, Vader's mask is not only a symbol of his power, but a symbol of his master's power over him as well.

Since The Acolyte's Osha succumbs to her curiosity and dons Jacinto's helmet at the end of this week's episode, it's likely she is accepting more than the mere possibility of his freedom and power. The character's willingness to slaughter Jedi like Jecki (Dafne Keen) and Yord (Charlie Barnett) without mercy underscores how far The Acolyte's villain is willing to go in order to stay hidden, and his admission that he is seeking the power of two hints at the fact that he sees Osha's strong emotions as a valuable tool. Jacinto's character even outright tells Osha that she shouldn't trust him, alluding to the Sith's own duplicitous nature that will likely come back to haunt her in the future.

The Real Masks of Star Wars' Sith Are Hidden in Plain Sight

This admission by The Acolyte's Sith that he is unreliable doubles down on dark side users' reputation as liars, but the most influential Sith use their lies to do more than deceive their own apprentices. Throughout the Star Wars franchise, some of the galaxy's most insidious villains haven't even needed physical masks to hide their dark intentions because they appear equally capable of living in the light. Emperor Palpatine is the best example of a Sith Lord whose real mask is a persona meticulously constructed to fool the public, the guise of a public servant whose attack by the Jedi left him scarred enough that he had to reorganize the Republic. In other words, the most powerful tool of the Sith is their ability to socially mask in order to hide their true identities.

Another prominent Sith of the Prequel era to possess conflicting public and private identities is Count Dooku (Christopher Lee), whose aristocratic standing within the galactic community provided him with a cover from his Sith activities. The Acolyte's Stranger doesn't need heritage in order to exercise this subtle ability, however, as he manages to fool Master Sol's (Lee Jung-jae) Jedi task force with his act as meek, clumsy Qimir throughout the first half of The Acolyte's season. He temporarily regresses back into this seemingly harmless characterization in order to mock his assailants during The Acolyte Episode 5, meaning that it's impossible to tell where the Stranger's real mask begins and ends.

The helmet that Osha dons at the end of The Acolyte Episode 6 not only represents her kidnapper's unique legacy of darkness, but his capacity for controlling her as well. By taking advantage of the social personas that powerful Sith Lords have been cultivating throughout the modern history of Star Wars, the Stranger is primed to gain a pupil who stands to increase his own power on the galactic stage. While Sol and Mae's storyline throughout Episode 6 reveals that the pair are actively searching for Mae's missing twin, it is entirely possible that Osha will turn before then, and it's anyone's guess as to what kind of mask Sol's fallen apprentice might create for herself by the series' end.

The Acolyte is currently streaming on Disney+. New episodes air every Tuesday night.

