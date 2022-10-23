"At last we will reveal ourselves to the Jedi, at last we will have our revenge."

In the ever-expanding Star Wars universe, there is no enemy to the Jedi greater than the benevolent Sith. Defined by their absolute devotion to the dark side of the Force, the Sith are fan favorite baddies, whose history has been fleshed out greatly over the years since the original films debut.

Showing up across a plethora of different novels, comics and video games, the majority of these villains now exist outside the walls of the Star Wars canon. So with Halloween just around the corner, it's a great time to lift the veil off of ten of the most terrifying Sith characters from the vast Star Wars expanded lore.

Darth Sion

It feels only right to begin with the 'Lord of Pain', Darth Sion himself. Struck down during the Great Sith War while fighting for Exar Kun's Sith empire. Sion (Louis Mellis) called upon the Force, drawing on his pain and hatred to rise again. Cheating death at the cost of a lifetime of suffering.

Imprisoned within his own rotting flesh, the decomposing Sith went on to fight inDarth Revan's failed war, before eventually forming the Sith Triumvirate. AlongsideDarth Nihilus and Darth Traya, whom he served until his destruction.

Lord Momin

Writer Charles Soule introduced this truly unique Sith in the comic Darth Vader (2017) #22. Alive many centuries before the rise of the Galactic Empire, Momin showed from a young age an obsession with creation. Aiming only to draw out intense emotional reactions of terror, disgust and pain from those who witnessed his abominations.

Eventually imprisoned for his gruesome creations, Momin is freed by a fellow Sith named Lady Shaa, who takes him as an apprentice. Failing to ever produce an apprentice of his own, Momin dedicates the majority of his life to creating a grand monument to the dark side of the Force. An obsession that binds his very spirit to the helmet he wore, an object that eventually comes into the possession of Darth Vader.

Darth Nihilus

Hidden beneath a mask, as white as bone, stood Darth Nihilus, the 'Lord of Hunger'. Famous for his insatiable thirst for power, Nihilus hunted Force-sensitive beings, feeding on their life force to fuel his own, making him the closest thing to a Star Wars version of Dracula.

Introduced as one of three antagonists in Knights of the Old Republic II, Nihilius has a particularly scary air about him, never really speaking as his whisper like voice send chills down the players' spine. Nihilus is a truly terrifying presence throughout the game and was truly beyond evil.

Darth Malgus

Born under the name Veradun, it was upon murdering a Twi'lek servant on his father's estate while still just a young boy that Malgus' force sensitivity was revealed. Quickly sent to the Sith academy, he would rise through the ranks of the military as a successful Commander.

An influential character during pivotal moments of the Old Sith Wars, Malgus would battle across Alderaan and even lay siege on the Jedi Temple. Falling in love with a Twi'lek he takes from Geonosis, Malgus would eventually murder her as well to preserve his own power. For his full story play Bioware's MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Darth Traya

Hidden under the guise of an unassuming old woman, Darth Traya (Sara Kestelman) was a schemer and manipulator that could rival even Darth Sidious. Exiled from the Jedi Order after her apprentice, Revan, started a war that would wreak havoc on the galaxy, Traya sought out a true understanding of the Force and formed the Sith Triumvirate.

Also introduced in Bioware's RPG, StarWars: Knights of the Old Republic II, Traya remains a character shrouded in mystic throughout the game. With a shadow of darkness looming over her from past discoveries made on Malachor V, Traya wages a deadly campaign against the Jedi.

Savage Opress

Introduced in The Clone Wars, Savage Opress (Clancy Brown) was the younger brother to Darth Maul. Briefly made a Sith apprentice under Count Dooku, he was an imposing silhouette to behold and quickly establishing himself as a fierce warrior, who showed an absolute indifference towards those that he killed, be they enemies or innocents.

While Savage lacked a natural affinity for the force, he was gifted his raw connection through the magic of sorceress' from his home world of Dathomir. Eventually betrayed by his Sith master, he returned to his brother Darth Maul and the two operated as renegade Sith Lords for much of the Clone Wars fourth and fifth seasons.

Tulak Hord

An emperor of the early Sith Empire, Tulak Hord was an unrivaled force wielder and dualist. Known by many as the 'Lord of Hate' and 'Master of the Gathering Darkness'.

As a commander of great armies, Hord would wear heavy armor and a fear inducing black helmet. He was even said to have slaughtered small armies of Jedi himself.

Starkiller

Born under the name Galen Marek, Starkiller (Sam Witwer) was discovered by the Sith as a child. Disarming Darth Vader in an effort to save his father from execution, the child was abducted and made a secret apprentice. While not a particularly scary looking Sith, Starkillers ridiculous tendency for destruction certainly terrified some Stormtroopers.

While The Force Unleashed videogames that Starkiller originates from are no longer considered even remotely canon, they still offer an extremely fun take on the lore. Taking the player across the galaxy to iconic Star Wars locations to hack and slash at fan favorite characters.

Darth Bane

While certainly absent from the films, Darth Bane appears briefly during the animated TV series, The Clone Wars, voiced by Mark Hamill. Appearing in the form of a spirit before a startled Yoda, Bane is recognized instantly by the Jedi Master as the ancient Sith Lord responsible for the rule of two.

A well received nod to fans of the Legends lore. For more on the highly detailed history of Darth Bane, read Darth Bane: Path of Destruction by Drew Karpyshyn.

Darth Plagueis

First mentioned during Revenge of the Sith, Darth Plagueis 'the Wise' was a Sith Lord with the rare ability to create life through the Force. As Palpatine shares the tale of Plagueis with Anakin Skywalker, it is revealed that Plagueis taught an apprentice the key to cheating death, before being murdered in his sleep.

While little more than this is known of Plagueis in the Star Wars canon, his story is further expanded upon in the legends novel Star Wars: Darth Plagueis. In which author James Luceno provides an origin for the character, including his early life on Mygeeto, discovery of Palpatine on Naboo and his ties to the events leading up toThe Phantom Menace.

