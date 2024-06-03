Star Wars has always upheld its motif of good vs. evil, but when fans think of good and evil, the Jedi and Sith are the first things that come to mind. The Sith perfectly embody evil in this franchise because of their burning hatred and desire, which ignites their lust for knowledge and power. Because of this unrighteous ambition, they are rivals to the Jedi, the only thing standing in their way of absolute power. The power of the Sith always seems to remain no matter the Jedi's efforts to eradicate them, as proven by The Acolyte, which releases on June 4, 2024, and sees the return of the Sith during the era of the high republic.

Represented by their uniquely red lightsabers, the Sith let their anger and hate flow, giving them power far greater than any Jedi. Their only goal is to gain more power, whether that be strength or influence over the galaxy. Thousands of strong Sith exist in both Canon and Legends, like Darth Maul and Darth Nihilus. With all of these Sith seeking strength in different eras, they have developed unparalleled power in strength, influence and political control.

10 Kylo Ren

First Canon Appearance: 'Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens' (2015)

Close

Kylo Ren, played by Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver, is a primary antagonist in the sequel trilogy. Son of the famous characters Princess Leia and Han Solo, Kylo Ren, was destined to impact the story significantly - though not technically a Sith, many consider him to still be one. He goes through an incredible character arc throughout the trilogy that starts with Luke Skywalker betraying him after sensing the dark side within him. After this, Kylo turns to the dark side, hoping to rule the galaxy and finish what Darth Vader started. Despite being clouded in hatred, he begins to turn good with the help of one of the best Jedi, Rey Skywalker.

While many fans may try to invalidate his strength after losing to an untrained Rey, Kylo has shown many impressive feats throughout the sequel trilogy and the expanded comics. One of his most remarkable battles is from Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, where he not only kills his master Snoke but fights and defeats the elite Praetorian guards hailed for their combat and strength. When gaining hold of the dark side, it can be challenging to let go, so one of the most powerful things a Sith can do is let go of their hatred and return to the light side. This is something that Kylo Ren eventually did and helped finally defeat Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens is available to stream on Disney Plus in the U.S.

Watch on Disney Plus

9 Count Dooku

First Canon Appearance: 'Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones' (2002)

Close

While a couple of Sith had the power to let go of the dark side, Count Dooku did the opposite and embraced it after casting off the flawed ideals of the Jedi. The Jedi took in Dooku after his family abandoned him, and he later became the Padawan of Yoda. He would train in the Jedi arts and become a powerful Jedi. However, being a political idealist, Dooku became disillusioned by the Jedi's ways and thought them evil. This, along with the building corruption within the Galactic Senate, made Dooku leave the order, where he would later turn to the dark side under Darth Sidious.

Count Dooku, also known as Darth Tyrannous, has shown to be a more than capable fighter. In Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Dooku faces off against Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda and Anakin Skywalker, where he successfully fends off some of the strongest Jedi ever and even cuts off the hand of Anakin, who Charlie Hunnam nearly played. For years, fans wondered whatever happened to the Jedi master Yaddle after she never reappeared after Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. The Tales of the Jedi reveals her grim fate when Count Dooku kills her. While Dooku is mighty, the only thing holding him back from being one of the most powerful Sith is his hatred, which is lacking compared to his fellow dark side users.

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones is available to stream on Disney Plus in the U.S.

Watch on Disney Plus

8 Exar Kun

First Canon Mention: 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2018)

Image Via LucasArts

Exar Kun isn't a household name and mainly lived in Legends for years until his mention in Solo: A Star Wars Story. While his canon feats of strength may not be comparable to those of Legends, there is nothing else to go by. Exar Kun is another former Jedi who became a Sith Lord and waged war against the Jedi thousands of years before characters like Emperor Palpatine were born.

Passion and desire are necessary to become a powerful Sith, and Exar Kun was said to have a burning desire greater than any Jedi during his time, which partially led him to become a Sith. This anger and passion multiplied a hundredfold after he retrieved the Sith amulet on Yavin 4, making him even more in tune with the dark side. Exar Kun mastered many Sith techniques, like Force Wound, which can damage internal organs, or Force Rage, which significantly increases force abilities when angry.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is available to stream on Disney Plus in the U.S.

Watch on Disney Plus

7 Darth Maul

First Canon Appearance: 'Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace' (1999)