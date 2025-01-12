Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is frankly a small miracle within the Star Wars franchise. As it gears up for the upcoming season finale this week, the series has consolidated itself as one of the best in Star Wars, something truly unique: a kids' show with a big heart. Ironically, it was able to achieve this by following a recipe set by another, much darker, hit Star Wars series, Andor. As diametrically distant as they may seem, these two series have more in common than you'd expect.

‘Skeleton Crew’ Doesn’t Depend on the Larger Star Wars Canon

Andor has obvious ties to the larger galaxy since it's a prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but one of its greatest merits is actually getting as far away from it as possible. Season 2 obviously has to strengthen these ties, but it doesn't look like it will be "Rogue One 2.0." just Andor Season 2. Deep down, Andor is not about the war itself, but rather about radicalization and the rise of fascism on a large scale, so there is no point in tying everything to pre-existing lore.

Skeleton Crew works within the same framework, minus political critique, of course. It references next to nothing in the larger franchise canon, even though everything that happens in the galaxy is interconnected. New Republic patrols are after the kids, pirates run amok in the Outer Rim, and possibly even former Jedi are involved, but none of that matters, because the series is not about that. By separating itself from the larger galaxy, Skeleton Crew gave itself the freedom to be a children's fable, something unique in Star Wars. Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), for example, doesn't need to be a Jedi or have a complex backstory,