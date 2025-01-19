Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'.Without a doubt, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has been one of the most unique and enticing shows in the franchise as of late, which is what makes its ending so confusing for viewers. The episode takes some big swings and the choice to expose At Attin to the world should have been a major event. Instead, the show barely addresses the weight of such a decision, and viewers never see the true extent of the impact this adventure has had on the kids. Not everything in the series needs to be explained, but for a series that relies on payoffs for its mysteries, not packing a hard enough punch is almost worse.

The Exposure of At Attin in ‘Skeleton Crew’ Raises Major Questions