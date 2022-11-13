2023 is shaping up to be a year full of amazing Star Wars shows with Season 3 of The Mandalorian, followed shortly thereafter by the long-awaited Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson. But these are not the only two shows premiering in the year. After the more Western-inspired shows such as The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian or the political thrillers like Andor, Star Wars is headed in a different direction with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. This show has an all-star crew and is going to include a much younger cast guided by the impressive Jude Law.

The series' primary creators are Jon Watts and Chris Ford of Spider-Man: Homecoming. This will be their first foray into the Star Wars universe but their other projects have been widely well-received. They will be supported by producers Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian), who have been working on virtually all the Star Wars TV series except Andor. Details about the show are sparse at the moment but here's everything we know so far about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Image via Disney

Related:First 'Skeleton Crew' Image Shows a Glimpse at Jude Law's Star Wars Character

When and Where Is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Coming Out?

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew does not yet have an official release date but we do know it's set to come out sometime in 2023. That being said, we can extrapolate a generic release time frame based on a few known facts. We know that the series started production in September 2022 in Los Angeles, and Star Wars shows usually take about a year and a half to appear. Additionally, we know that The Mandalorian has a release date of February 2023, and it will be followed by Ahsoka as that series is going to end filming in Fall 2022. This sets the series up for a mid to late-summer release, assuming that Lucasfilm doesn’t want to overlap their shows (as they have avoided in the past). Based on that, we can expect Skeleton Crew to release in either Fall or Winter 2023, but again, take that with a grain of salt.

As with all the Star Wars series, this show will be exclusively on Disney+. Thankfully, Disney has been continuously expanding where Disney+ is accessible. Currently, the streaming service is expanding its reach further into the Middle East and Africa. That means that 130 different countries have access to Disney+ at the moment, so everyone can enjoy Star Wars with ease.

Who's In the Cast of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

So far, we do not have all the details on the cast for the show. In all likelihood, this is because many of the cast members are going to be minors, potentially involving a lot of fresh faces. Hopefully, the actors and actresses will be just as skilled as the new faces we saw in Netflix’s Stranger Things who have now grown to be stars in their own right. There have been a few rumors saying that Kyriana Kratter (Bunk’D) and Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Encanto) will be a part of the cast, and while they would make sense in these roles they have yet to be confirmed.

For those of the cast that we do know so far, the biggest cast member is Jude Law. He is well known for his various roles across both niche and mainstream properties, including franchise work with movies like Captain Marvel. Law's character will be the primary caregiver (yep, we have another adopted father figure in Star Wars) for the rest of the cast.

Related:Shawn Levy Is In Talks to Direct a 'Star Wars' Film

Will Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Crossover With Other Star Wars Shows?

When it comes to the timeline of Star Wars, many of the current projects are all happening in a relatively short timeframe. In a recent interview, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni spoke about the complex nature of those timelines and the opportunities that the overlapping time represents. When Favreau was talking about his work in writing the fourth season of The Mandalorian, he specially mentioned the interesting take on Skeleton Crew. This is not a confirmation that the two shows will interact but given the level of connectivity between the creators and the similar timelines, it seems like a wasted opportunity for these two shows to not cross over. If we are to see a crossover, it will likely have to be in the second season of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew or Season 4 of The Mandalorian.

What Do We Know About the Plot of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set nine years after the battle of Yavin. For those unfamiliar with the ever-growing Star Wars timeline, this is five years after Return of the Jedi and starting at almost the same time as Season 1 of The Mandalorian. For those concerned that the show may be meant just for children, creator Jon Watts has already assured audiences that this “will not be a kid's show.” Some of the comments that he made during the Star Wars Celebration 2022 indicate that this show will have some series darker undertones. In a recent interview, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford said that the show is “a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.” The show is primarily about a group of four different children from a previously unknown planet who somehow get lost inside the Star Wars galaxy we all know and love.

As the series just started filming recently, it isn’t surprising that we haven’t gotten more than a few photos and designs. This hasn’t stopped more than a few sneaky Bothans from trying to find out more, however. A few of those sneaky Bothans from The Bespin Bulletin have taken set photos of what appears to be a separatist tank. This show is set significantly after the Clone Wars, so we aren’t quite sure why one of these would be on the set. One likely explanation is that it is a flashback for one of the adult characters from the Clone Wars. Equally likely is that some random warlord still has some vintage equipment he stole from an Imperial warehouse. Either way, this is certainly an unexpected wrinkle and keeps us on our toes for what we can expect from Season 1.

What's the Future of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Looking Like?

Even if the show has an intriguing premise with lots of potential, we don't have confirmation on more than Season 1 yet. The show is supposed to be a coming-of-age story, somewhat similar to how we saw El grow up in Stranger Things. We have also seen Disney invest quite a bit of resources into the series. That, combined with the high praise from the higher-level producers, indicates that this lovable show is here to stay. It is a big galaxy and there are plenty of places for a bunch of kids to explore in Star Wars so hopefully, we'll be getting an announcement about Skeleton Crew Season 2 once the show premieres.