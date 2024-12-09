In a galaxy far, far away, a group of very young and incredibly unlikely heroes is about to venture into a space journey, unlike anything the Star Wars universe has seen before. Disney+ kicks off the holiday season with Christopher Ford and Jon Watts’s latest series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Following a similar, adventurous path as The Goonies, the series follows a group of four kids who accidentally activate a starship abandoned in the woods. In a matter of seconds, the group is catapulted from the comfort of their home planet to the dangerous nothingness of outer space. Encountering quirky allies and evading bloodthirsty pirates, the crew must find they way to get back home safe and sound.

Set in the New Republic Era, the series is set in the same timeline as other Star Wars shows The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett. It premiered its first two episodes on December 2, 2024. Check out the cast and character guide for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Jude Law

Jod Na Nawood

Jude Law stars as Jod Na Nawood, a.k.a. Crimson Jack, the charismatic Force-sensitive human with a knack for getting out of tricky situations using his quick thinking and charm. Operating under various aliases, Nawood encounters a group of lost children and becomes their unlikely ally. Aboard the Onyx Cinder, he helps them escape dangers, making good use of his Force abilities for once, and smooth-talking his way through sticky situations.

With a stellar acting career to boot, Law earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance in The Talented Mr. Ripley, starring alongside Matt Damon. His work in Cold Mountain also received Oscar recognition. He’s best known for playing the reluctant Dr. Watson in the Sherlock Holmes films.

Ravi Cabot-Conyers

Wim

Ravi Cabot-Conyers stars as Wim, an adventurous and curious youngling living with his father, Wendle. A wandering explorer by heart, he unintentionally gets himself and his fellow close pals into trouble when they discover a starship tucked hidden in the woods, sparking a chain of events that will pull them right into space - far, far away from his home. Feeling responsible for starting this whole mess, Wim is determined to ensure all of his friends get back home safely - that is if they can evade dangerous pirates along the way.

Cabot-Conyers was previously cast in #blackAF, as well as a recurring as in CBS’ Tell Me A Story. The actor is set to appear in Grassland together with Mia Maestro and Quincy Isaiah.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Fern

Ryan Kiera Armstong stars as Fern, a smart, tough, and occasionally rebellious youngling living with her educator mother Fara. Best friends with KB, life takes a wild turn when she joins Wim and Neel in the forest. Although she’s now stranded in space with her equally clueless best friends, Fern proves to be brave and self-reliant, helping out others wherever she can.

Armstrong began her acting career playing Minnie May Barry in Anne With An E. She later on starred as Alma Gardner in American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Kyriana Kratter

KB

Kyriana Kratter stars as KB, a spirited youngling and Fern’s best friend. Joining Fern and their other pals, they find themselves immediately catapulted into outer space on a starship. KB later plays an important role in the group’s survival as they attempt to retrace their way back home.

With her roots in theater, Kratter previously appeared in the movie The Healing Garden.

Robert Timothy Smith

Neel

Robert Timothy Smith stars as Neel, an adventurous alien youngling and best friend to Wim. Neel eagerly joins Wim when they discover an abandoned starship and gets zooted on a thrilling intergalactic journey when they accidentally activate the contraption. Resourceful and courageous, Neel becomes a key part of the group’s alliance with droid SM-33 and Jod Na Nawood to help them evade pirates.

Smith previously appeared in Wolfs and Dear Santa.

Tunde Adebimpe

Wendle

Tunde Adebimpe stars as Wendle, the devoted father of Wim. Residing on a tranquil planet during the New Republic Era, his life takes a turn when his son and his friends accidentally activate a starship and become stranded in space. Teaming up with the mother of one of the other kids, Wendle isn’t stopping anytime soon before he rescues all of the children.

Adebimpe previously starred in Rachel Getting Married, The Invisible, and most recently, this year’s hottest summer flick Twisters.

Kerry Condon

Fara

Kerry Condon stars as Fern's mom. A dedicated mother by day, she works as a teacher to support herself and her child. Living on a peaceful planet during the New Republic Era, Fara spends her days as an educator, a government official, and a motherly figure to her ever-curious daughter. When Fern and her friends accidentally launch themselves into space aboard a buried starship, Fara joins forces with Wendle to bring them home.

Condon’s acting portfolio can be traced to her memorable role as Octavia of the Julii in the HBO series Rome and as Stacey Ehrmantraut in Better Call Saul. She’s also been part of the MCU, voicing F.R.I.D.A.Y. in many of its films.

Nick Frost

SM 33

Nick Frost stars as SM-33, a cantankerous droid pirate with a quirky charm. Once the loyal first mate of the starship Onyx Cinder, this bot is as fierce as he is funny, staying true to the spirit of a pirate’s devotion. By 9 ABY, SM-33 is a shadow of his once gleaming former self. Now armed with a faulty leg and a broken photoreceptor, the SM-33 shining career is now a thing of the past. But upon meeting a group of adventurous kids, SM-33’s loyalty immediately shines through all the rust.

A close collaborator of Simon Pegg, Frost is best known for his roles in the British comedic staples Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End.

The Pirates ​

​​​​Marti Matulis stars as Vane, a Kajain'sa'Nikto pirate who was associated with Gorian Shard's crew, working as the gang’s trusted second-in-command. However, when the crew was attacked on Nevarro, Vane abandoned the ship and Shard in a desperate attempt to save himself. Matulis previously starred in The Mandalorian, Evil, and Studio 666. Fred Tatasciore stars as Brutus, a pirate who worked with Vane and the rest of his crew. In 9 ABY, the pirates had an unpleasant encounter with the lost children, prompting Brutus to fire the them with his blaster. Unlike a regular human, Brutus has black fur, grey skin, and red eyes. Tatasciore is a seasoned voice actor who’s worked

on popular shows such as Family Guy, The Cleveland Show, and American Dad.

Jaleel White stars as Gunter, a fellow human pirate who remained active in his operations following the aftermath of the Galactic Empire. Just like Brutus, he is in Vane’s pirate crew. ‘90s kids might best remember White from his role as Stever Urkel in Family Matters. He’s also gone on to star in Big Fat Liar, Dreamgirls, and Grown Ups. Mike Estes stars as Pax, a Gran pirate under Vane’s crew. Estes had his stint in movies like Jackass Forever and Borat. Most recently, he’s been involved in projects like Dahmer and Westworld. Dale Soules stars as Chaelt, a human pirate who is also part of Vane’s crew, even after the fall of the Galactic Empire. Soules previously appeared in Orange Is the New Black and The Messenger.