While it was previously announced that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts would be making a Star Wars series billed as a "1980 coming-of-age adventure in space," we have now learned more details about the project at the Star Wars Celebration event. The series will be called Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, will star Jude Law, and filming starts on the project soon, aiming for a 2023 release.

Appearing at Celebration, Watts stated "This is a show that we've been working on for a really long time." Watts continued, "it's a story of 10-year-old kids from a tiny planet who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. It's the story of their journey home." Watts stated that, "It stars four kids, but it's not just for kids," with Dave Filioni joking that Clone Wars was also for kids but "we cut people's heads off in Clone Wars." The first piece of concept art showed four kids in silhouette against a giant spaceship. The new series will take place after the events of Return of the Jedi.

The production title for Skeleton Crew was "Grammar Rodeo," named after The Simpsons episode "Bart on the Road," in which Bart, Milhouse, Nelson, and Martin rent a car, go to Knoxville, then attempt to return home. Considering Skeleton Crew is about four kids trying to return home, this production title certainly makes more sense now.

Image via Sony

RELATED: Jon Watts’ Star Wars Series Will Be a “1980s Coming-of-Age Adventure” Set in Space

Watts recently left Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four film, which would've been his fourth MCU film after his recent Spider-Man trilogy of films starring Tom Holland. Upon leaving the project, Watts stated, "I'm eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I'm hopeful we'll work together again, and I can't wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life."

Skeleton Crew is just one of many Star Wars television projects that was shown off as Celebration, as a new trailer for the Andor was released, with a release date of August 31st announced. It was also revealed that The Mandalorian Season Three will be arriving on Disney+ in February of 2023.

While it's not clear who Law will be playing in the show, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew comes from executive producers Watts, Jon Favreau, Filoni, and Christoper Ford. The series is scheduled to be released in 2023 on Disney+. Check out an announcement tweet made by the official Star Wars Twitter account regarding Star Wars: Skeleton Crew below.

'Fantastic Four': Jon Watts Out as Director of Marvel Movie

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Ross Bonaime (300 Articles Published) Ross Bonaime is the Senior Film Editor at Collider. He is a Virginia-based writer and editor who had written about all forms of entertainment for Paste Magazine, Brightest Young Things, Flickchart, The Free Lance-Star, and more. He has an unhealthy obsession with theme parks and the Criterion Collection and will defend the Lost finale until his dying day. More at RossBonaime.com. More From Ross Bonaime

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe