It looks like David Lowery is going from Neverland, straight to the galaxy far, far away, as the filmmaker has joined the crew of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The upcoming Disney+ series will take place in the same timeline as the platform's flagship show, The Mandalorian, in what has been previously described as The Goonies crew having adventures across the stars. While plot details for the show are still being kept in a Bacta tank, it had been previously announced that Jude Law will be starring in an undisclosed role, marking the first time the acclaimed actor will be featured in the Star Wars franchise.

Earlier this month, the Daniels were revealed to be a part of the team of directors who will introduce the new characters to the world, in a new expansion of the corner of the galaxy created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert recently won their first Academy Award for their work on Everything Everywhere All at Once, a multiversal story about the broken relationship between a mother and her daughter. After the movie swept the Oscars ceremony, fans were excited to learn more about the next steps for the filmmaking duo, and they got their answer in the form of the upcoming Star Wars spin-off.

With Lowery and the Daniels, Skeleton Crew is assembling quite an impressive team behind the camera, and since filming for the series has already wrapped, the remaining directors might be revealed in the upcoming months. Jon Watts, known for sitting behind the camera for Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy, will be the showrunner for the spin-off, after pitching the idea to the Mandalorian duo. It is currently unknown if Watts will be directing any episodes for Skeleton Crew, although the initial reports of his involvement seemed to think so, and the show isn't expected to arrive to Disney+ until later this year.

David Lowery's Previous Collaboration With Disney

Before the director can head to the galaxy far, far away to work on Skeleton Crew, he will focus on the release of his next film, Peter Pan & Wendy. The new version of the classic Disney tale will see Alexander Molony stepping into the role of the boy who would never grow up. He will be joined by Ever Anderson, who will be in charge of bringing Wendy Darling to life in the upcoming adaptation. Jude Law will try to capture them with his iteration of the mean Captain Hook, a ruthless pirate with a personal vendetta against Pan. Since Lowery and Law just worked together in a Disney production, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to see the filmmaker joining the team behind Skeleton Crew.

While you wait for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew to premiere on Disney+ later this year, you can check out the official trailer for David Lowery's Peter Pan & Wendy below:​​​​​​​