Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers for 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'.

There is one moment that has always stuck in my head since the first time I was a boy watching Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope with my mother and father. That is the scene where Luke (Mark Hamill) and Obi-Wan (Alec McGuiness) are told emphatically by a gruff bartender that the Mos Eisley cantina doesn’t serve droids. At first, I scratched my head and wondered why they were so horrible to C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2, but the comedic reaction of the golden service droid being horribly offended made my child self move on. Yet, as I've gotten older, the confusion has become greater, and the comedic distraction lessened, with my mother and I always being upset at how Han (Harrison Ford) treats C-3PO, and my father telling us we're overthinking it.

Well, with the anti-droid sentiment carrying on throughout Star Wars' legacy, most recently seen in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew when SM-33 (Nick Frost) is almost left behind and mocked by Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood, I'm afraid this isn't overthinking, but a genuine Star Wars prejudice that should be examined. Of course, there is historical context to the hatred of droids. However, without them, the galaxy would cease to exist in the way it does. Not only do they underpin nearly every societal function, but they have individually played key roles in bringing peace to the galaxy, and they deserve more credit for it.

The Clone Wars Might Be the Biggest Reason for the Anti-Droid Sentiment in Star Wars

I believe War is always a big proponent when it comes to prejudice, as people rarely understand beyond their own perspective. This seems to be true of the Star Wars galaxy and would explain how it is the Clone Wars that has brewed this hatred for droids, with the Separatists using them as an army to conquer and enslave multiple worlds. With the Republic winning the war, anti-droid sentiment arose, even though the droids were only tools of the Separatists (who themselves were tools of the Sith).

Despite the fact that sentient beings programmed them, it is the droids themselves who the anger becomes aimed at, as that is who caused the pain from most people's perspective. This exact kind of misplaced rage is shown in Mando’s (Pedro Pascal) backstory, where his village was slaughtered by Separatist droids before he was saved by Mandalorians; our sympathetic bounty hunter even has an irrational hatred of completely neutral creations.

However, I think what must be acknowledged is that droids are unprotected beings. They don’t appear to have any kind of rights and are considered property despite some droids like C-3PO, R2-D2, Chopper, and many more, having clear sentience and independent thought. Therefore, people clearly think they can bully them as there will be no consequences. In the end, while we can look at historical context, sometimes there is no rhyme or reason beyond an imbalanced power dynamic for why human beings and even aliens engage in such morally wrong affairs in George Lucas's galaxy far far away.

Droids Deserve More Respect in the Star Wars Galaxy for Their Bravery and Significance

Image via Lucasfilm

It must be said that the hatred towards droids, whether due to war or racism, is far overplayed in the Star Wars universe ​​​​​​to me, especially considering just how reliant on droids everyone in the galaxy is. Whether it is a medical droid replacing an amputated hand (I'm looking at you Luke and Anakin [Hayden Christensen]), or serving food in cantinas, droids are present throughout Star Wars and serve almost every need for people. Going even further in their significance, without R2-D2 and C-3PO, Darth Vader would have had the death star plans and the rebellion would have been crushed (arguably, he might not have even lived to become Vader without Artoo), and lord knows how many times droids like Chopper, IG-11 (Taika Waititi), L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), K-2S0 (Alan Tudyk), and now even SM-33, have saved the characters we know and love — at many times changing the entire course of the galaxy.

It is highly unlikely the status quo will ever change in the galaxy unless there is a new "Clone Wars" where the droids fight for humanity to regain their trust. With history painting a very unflattering picture of these robotic servants, people's prejudices are encouraged to reveal themselves. However, most likely, some people wouldn't even need an excuse to treat some creatures inherently differently from others. In the end, the greatest tragedy to me is that they probably won't be acknowledged for just how significant of a role they have played in the galactic wars, no matter what they have been programmed to do for evil, their independent contributions to the forces of good have always vastly outweighed the bad.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is currently streaming weekly on Disney+ in the U.S.

