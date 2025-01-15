Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew finale.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has wrapped up with a finale that not only answers some of the series' biggest mysteries, but leaves the door open for the characters to return to the galaxy far, far away in future installments — whether that's a Season 2 of the series, Ahsoka Season 2, or the big screen debut of The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Skeleton Crew, created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, told a compelling coming-of-age story, one without grandiose cameos, that made Star Wars feel big again, like anything is possible. The final episode of Season 1, "The Real Good Guys," is the series' most explosive, with galaxy-shifting ramifications for the planet hidden for hundreds of years, a tragic Force-sensitive backstory, and the truth behind the "Great Work" of At Attin.

The Truth of the Supervisor and the Great Work Are Revealed in the 'Skeleton Crew' Finale

Both Jod Na Norwood (Jude Law) and the kids of Skeleton Crew safely make it through the barrier of At Attin and settle in the vault packed to the brim with credits at the center of the planet. While the ending of the penultimate episode left fans worried about Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and their parents, Jod is simply showing off his lightsaber to trick the parents into thinking he is a Republic Emissary as well as a Jedi. With Jod's ruse on full display, he orders the reunited families back home to be observed by the security droids to ensure the kids don't have a chance to ruin his plan — while keeping Fern and her mom, Fara (Kerry Condon), so they can escort him to the Supervisor.

As Jod, Fara, and Fern enter the dust-ridden chamber of the Supervisor, it's revealed that At Attin is run completely by a droid (voiced by Stephen Fry) meant solely to follow its programming, making the planet a vessel for lives that are merely conveyor belts. At Attin has been plagued by structure, leaving its people in an endless cycle to provide for the "Great Work," which is nothing more than producing credits for a version of the Republic that no longer exists. However, the last message from the Republic to the Supervisor indicated that the Jedi were traitors, meaning the last-known communication was right after Emperor Palpatine issued Order 66, at least 30 years ago, explaining why the children had no idea about the Galactic Civil War. With that knowledge, the Supervisor displays that it is a cunning droid, being aware that Jod is a liar. Of course, that doesn't stop Jod's ambition for wealth, as he ignites his lightsaber and disables the Supervisor, which shuts down all of At Attin's power in the process.

The Real Heroes of 'Skeleton Crew' Are the Kids