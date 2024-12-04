Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 2.

Most Star Wars projects don't just feature references to the Star Wars universe, but also to different films. George Lucas originally wanted to make a Flash Gordon film, but couldn't get the rights and created Star Wars: A New Hope instead. Meanwhile, Akira Kurosawa's work has influenced multiple Star Wars projects, particularly Rashomon and Seven Samurai. In the case of the franchise's newest series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, co-creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford slip in a reference to Peter Pan in the second episode, "Way, Way Out Past The Barrier."

Skeleton Crew kicks off when four children from the planet At Attin discover a buried starship. They trigger the Onyx Cinder's engines, sending it out into space — and awakening a droid on board named SM-33 (Nick Frost). It's pretty clear that SM-33 has seen better days: he's missing plates, has exposed wiring, and a furry rat-like alien has been living inside his head. But he proves to be useful, as he can pilot the Onyx Cinder. Anyone who's seen a previous adaptation of Peter Pan or read J.M. Barrie's original novels will pick up on SM-33's name being a play on "Smee" — aka Mr. Smee, the first mate of Peter's archnemesis, Captain Hook.

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Peter Pan Reference Works on Multiple Levels

In Peter Pan, Mr. Smee doesn't just serve as Captain Hook's right-hand man but is also one of the few pirates who the Darling children gravitate towards. This is a mystery that befuddles Hook and Smee, as Smee thinks the children fear him, while Hook is puzzled as to why they like his boatswain. The best example of this comes toward the end of Peter and Wendy, the novelization of Barrie's original play. When Wendy is forced to walk the plank, Smee offers to save her if she becomes his mother, which she eventually refuses. It's a small moment that showcases that while he's still a pirate, Smee isn't as cold-hearted as the rest of his brethren.

That same spirit is showcased in SM-33. When he first awakens, he searches for a new authority to report to and decides to throw the At Attin kids in the brig — until Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) declares herself to be the Onyx Cinder's new captain. Immediately, SM-33 starts showing her and the others how to pilot the ship and takes them to Port Borgo, a nesting place for the galaxy's pirates. Once Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) run afoul of a group of pirates, including Vane (Marti Matulis), who previously appeared in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, SM-33 soundly thrashes them all in order to protect his "captain." Though the droid is shot down by the wolfish pirate Brutus (Fred Tatasciore), the fact that he was willing to protect the children is very much in line with Smee's portrayal in Peter Pan. (Thankfully, he didn't ask any of them to be his mother.)

SM-33 isn't the only way Star Wars: Skeleton Crew references Peter Pan. "Way, Way Out Past The Barrier" is directed by David Lowery, who has some previous experience with Disney productions. In addition to directing episodes of Skeleton Crew, Lowery also helmed Peter Pan & Wendy. At first glance, it seems like a mere live-action retelling of Disney's Peter Pan... but the adaptation takes a turn when it comes to the exploration of Peter and Hook's rivalry. Hook was originally the first of the "Lost Boys," and Peter's best friend, until he left Neverland. Returning to find his mother, Hook found himself at odds with Peter, who couldn't accept that his friend had changed. Those are deep themes to tackle for a Disney remake, but it's the same thoughtful approach that has fueled many of Lowery's projects.

Watts and Ford even take the Peter Pan connection a step forward by casting Jude Law, who portrayed Hook in Lowery's Peter Pan & Wendy, in a key role. Law shows up at the end of "Way, Way Out Past The Barrier" as Jod Na Nawood, a mysterious prisoner who offers to help the At Attin kids escape imprisonment... and somehow has control over the Force, even though he's not a Jedi or Sith. Watts and Ford's exploration of the Star Wars universe in Skeleton Crew also plays into the same sense of escapism as Peter Pan: Wim dreams of being a Jedi while exploring the wider reaches of the galaxy is the kind of dream a Star Wars fan would have — and why Skeleton Crew works so well. It also makes SM-33's existence that much more layered.

