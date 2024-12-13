Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 3.

Jude Law’s Force-wielding character in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew continues to become more mysterious after this week's episode, "Very Interesting, as an Astrogation Problem." Jod Na Nawood (Law) seeks the help of Kh'ymm (Alia Shawkat), an old friend who’s an expert at star maps and lost planets, to help track down the hidden location of At Attin. Kh'ymm refers to Jod as Crimson Jack, the third different name we've heard Jod go by in this episode. This reference will mean nothing to most viewers, but it is an obscure deep cut tracing back to the dawn of Star Wars comics.

Who Is Crimson Jack in Star Wars Comics?

Crimson Jack was first introduced by creators Roy Thomas and Howard Chaykin in Star Wars Issue #7, released in 1977. This was the first string of Star Wars comics created after Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope hit theaters. Crimson Jack is a pirate and arch nemesis to Han Solo during the Galactic Civil War, making his living attacking spice caravans in the Outer Rim. After acquiring and repairing an Imperial cruiser with some help from Jabba the Hutt, Crimson Jack had his first run-in with Han Solo and Chewbacca, right after they fought in the Battle of Yavin. Crimson Jack (or Redbeard, as Han dubbed him), made things personal real fast, stealing Han’s reward for saving Princess Leia Organa in A New Hope.

In Crimson Jack’s brief seven-issue comic run, his back-and-forth collisions with Han Solo involved tractor beams, tracers, betrayals, and Crimson Jack even capturing Princess Leia while she was on a mission to find Luke Skywalker. Their saga concluded when Han killed Jack with a blaster shot to the chest, showcasing once again that Han Solo is one of the best blaster shooters in the galaxy. In 2014, a few years after Disney acquired Star Wars, all expanded universe comics and novels were considered Star Wars Legends, and now fall outside the Star Wars franchise canon. This makes Crimson Jack another character, just like many others, who doesn't exist in the current Star Wars timeline. Until, of course, a creative decides to bring something from Star Wars Legends' past into the current Star Wars canon.

Crimson Jack Has Appeared in Modern Star Wars Canon

Skeleton Crew isn't the first time Crimson Jack appears officially in Star Wars canon, as the character returns in the 2022 five-issue comic miniseries Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #1, written by Ethan Sacks, and distributed by Marvel Comics. This miniseries takes place in the year 34 ABY, the same time as Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. The comic tells the tale of the Halcyon Starcruiser, which was the setting of the short-lived Walt Disney World hotel attraction, the Galactic Starcruiser. In this revamped iteration of the pirate, Crimson Jack is a bounty hunter, looking for a Resistance ally aboard the starcruiser in hopes of a big payday in return for turning them into the First Order.

Ultimately, the villainous Crimson Jack is defeated by the crew of the Halcyon, led by Captain Riyola Keevan. The starcruiser has advanced systems and defenses, ones paired with Captain Keevan's sound leadership, utilizing her crew to the fullest to out-strategize the opposition. Jack retreats after losing this match of complicated space chess, never to be seen again until the name is referenced in Skeleton Crew. If there's one thing every version of Crimson Jack has in common, they sure love an elaborate rouse in hopes of scoring some credits.

Is Jude Law Really Playing Crimson Jack in 'Skeleton Crew'?

With Skeleton Crew taking place 25 years before Crimson Jack’s canonical appearance in Star Wars, it’s safe to assume this is just another alias Jod has taken on. The characters' motives and pirate villainy certainly line up with the bounty hunter depicted in Halcyon Legacy, but in the comics, Jack is a man with a large muscular frame with vibrant red hair and a matching handlebar mustache, which doesn't exactly line up with Law's appearance — not to mention, one of his former crew members calls him Captain Silvo while Jod was rescuing SM-33 (Nick Frost), confirming Jod was the masked captain in the opening scene of Episode 1, "This Could Be A Real Adventure."

Another indicator that Jod is not Crimson Jack is his ability to wield the Force, something both Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and KB (Kyriana Kratter) are weary of being true. It's safe to say that Jod Na Nawood's past is a bit complicated, leading him to live a life full of many aliases, something Law himself hinted at while doing press for the series, so viewers will need to be patient for a few more weeks to learn some concrete answers to this mystery.

