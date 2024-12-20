Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 4.

Another week, another great adventure with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. This time, the kids and Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) find themselves on At Achrann, a planet that's exactly like their homeworld of At Attin, the catch being that it's completely destroyed and in ruins, with its inhabitants fighting for the scraps of what once was. What happened there? Appropriately titled "Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin," the new episode provides more information about the At Attin mystery while also keeping us far away from answers and further complicating things in the best possible way. So let's keep track of what we know about this mysterious treasure planet.

At Attin Is Just One of Nine Planets Known as the Jewels of the Old Republic

In Episode 3, "Very Interesting, as an Astrogation Problem," Kh'ymm (Alia Shawkat) explains that At Attin was once part of a group of nine planets known as the Jewels of the Old Republic. This week's episode gives us the names of four others when the kids reach the Fallen Sanctum on At Achrann — At Aytuu, At Arissia, At Aravin, and At Acoda — with three other "Ats" left to be mentioned.

Kh'ymm also mentions to Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and the kids that their homeworld has been purposely hidden from the rest of the galaxy for their protection, and that there is no map for them. Even so, they have been destroyed, with At Attin being the only one to survive. Now, At Achrann shows the kids what "destruction" means: a planet just like theirs, but completely ruined, with what remains of civilization fighting for scraps. The mystery now goes beyond merely finding At Attin, but also figuring out why the other eight planets were destroyed.

Different Theories in 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' Link At Attin to the Sith

Ever since Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker came out, most of what Star Wars does has been to justify story elements of that movie, so fans have already developed a sort of impulse towards that when theorizing about stuff. At Attin has gotten this treatment, too, with theories linking it to the Sith, given the planet's secretive nature and the "Great Work" that everyone keeps mentioning.

The Old Republic is not the Galactic Republic from the Prequel Trilogy, but the original galactic regime that stood for thousands of generations, and that came to an end when the Jedi and the Sith went to war. Kh'ymm having a scroll hints at how ancient it all is, because paper isn't common in Star Wars. The leading theory is that the Jewels of the Old Republic may have been destroyed in this Jedi-Sith war as a significant blow by the Sith against the Republic, but that they came to understand the value of keeping one of them alive.

The scroll mentions the Great Work, and kids are taught at school about economics and finance, as we see in the series premiere, so this Great Work may be tied to money. The planet is obviously rich and organized, and the Great Work could be related to secretly financing the Sith throughout the ages, from their earliest Rule of Two days to Palpatine's (Ian McDiarmid) Sith Eternal on Exegol.

SM-33's Knowledge May Explain What Is Happening on At Attin

The idea of a whole planet being part of a Sith cult is enticing, but, while this theory does seem to hold up right now, it could turn out to be something much simpler, possibly tied to SM-33 (Nick Frost). The droid has been on At Attin for a long time inside the Onyx Cinder, and now he reveals that he has been instructed to forget everything about the planet and dismember anyone who may poke around looking for it.

This sounds like a contingency by someone who is already on At Attin and wants it to remain hidden should the Onyx Cinder ever leave the planet. The starship didn't crash, but was hidden on purpose, while SM-33's captain is still on At Attin. But who could this person be? The only character we have heard about so far, but never seen, is the Supervisor, a seemingly recluse being who lives in the equally secretive Supervisor Tower.

Then, instead of a planet being an oblivious hostage to the Sith, it could be hostage to a pirate who is hiding from the galaxy and keeping themselves rich thanks to At Attin's Great Work. Star Wars has been rather averse to complex explanations as of late, so the simpler a theory is, the higher the chances of it being right.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is available to stream on Disney+. New episodes air weekly on Tuesdays.

