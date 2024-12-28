Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 5.

This week's episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is another great adventure, but it also nods to the state of the galaxy at large. In "You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates," the kids find themselves at a spa on the planet Lanupa, where security is increased because of an InterGalactic Banking Clan summit. We previously heard about this organization in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, and then in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and they have a troubling history in the galaxy far, far away.

The InterGalactic Banking Clan Was a Key Player During the Clone Wars

George Lucas really went above and beyond when establishing the rules of the galaxy in the Prequel Trilogy, because there is even a fully-functional financial system. There are banks, megacorporations, different currencies, interest rates, and everything we can imagine. Most of it is regulated by the InterGalactic Banking Clan, an independent guild situated on the Outer Rim world of Scipio. The institution itself is kept by aliens of the Muun species from Scipio and Muunilinst, and some of them are even seen relaxing at the spa in Skeleton Crew, with Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) taking the identity of one of them, Professor Umiam Gorelox from Scipio.

The IGBC's first appearance in Star Wars happens in Attack of the Clones, when chairman San Hill pledges to support the Separatists in the upcoming war. The IGBC's deal with the Separatists is non-exclusive, however, as they have clients on both sides, with the Republic even keeping a credit reserve with them. Publicly, though, the IGBC tries to maintain an image of neutrality during the war, despite favoring the Separatists many times. Eventually, control of the IGBC is passed to the Core Five, a group of five Muuns who publicly take over from Hill, who then establishes his own Banking Clan on Muunilinst, completely allied with the Separatists.

The Banking Clan Was Eventually Incorporated Into the Republic and, Later, the Empire

The Senate eventually starts doubting the IGBC, and things reach a tipping point in The Clone Wars Season 6. An idealistic Separatist agent named Rush Clovis (Robin Atkin Downes), who is also an old romantic interest of Senator Padmé Amidala (Catherine Taber), manages to call her attention to the corruption at the IGBC and their ties to the Separatists, who have paid no interest at all in loans for a long time. Because of this, the reserves are dry and the IGBC is almost bankrupt, threatening financial stability on both sides.

Clovis had good intentions, but was actually being manipulated by Count Dooku (Corey Burton) and Darth Sidious (Ian Abercrombie). Thanks to his actions, the Core Five are eventually ousted, with both the Republic and the Separatists agreeing to put Clovis in charge of the IGBC, promising neutrality. As soon as he takes power, however, the Separatists invade Scipio and seize the IGBC headquarters. The Republic then sends its own fleet and a battle ensues, with Clovis being used as a scapegoat by Dooku, who recalls all Separatist forces, and is blamed for the corruption at the IGBC. Desperate, Clovis falls to his death during the battle after a standoff against Padmé and Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter).

As it turns out, it was all a plan by Sidious to have the IGBC be incorporated by the office of the Supreme Chancellor. With the end of the Clone Wars, Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) is sent to Mustafar and kills all Separatist leadership, including San Hill, as seen in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, and, as the Republic becomes the Galactic Empire, most resources of the IGBC are seized by the regime. The IGBC managed to retain some independence, though, but operated largely under Imperial authority.

The Banking Clan Featuring in ‘Skeleton Crew’ Hints at the State of the Galaxy

It may not be anything major, but the Banking Clan being mentioned in an episode of Skeleton Crew provides an idea of how the galaxy is organized in the New Republic era. The series is set around five years after the fall of the Empire in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, and we know from The Mandalorian that the new regime is struggling with bureaucracy and corruption already. The IGBC was part of these two problems before and during the Clone Wars, and holding a summit in a luxurious spa so soon shows that they are probably already back to their old shenanigans. Luckily, this isn't what will cause the fall of the New Republic, so they still have some decades to enjoy.

