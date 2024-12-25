Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 5.

It may be five years since Star Wars last decked the halls with a holiday blockbuster, but Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is kicking off the season with a pitch-perfect episode to ring in all that’s holly and jolly. Episode 5, directed by Jake Schreier (director of the upcoming Thunderbolts*), is the first installment of the season to be penned by Myung Joh Wesner, rather than Skeleton Crew co-creators Christopher Ford and Jon Watts, and she brings a delightful new tone to the series. The episode, aptly titled “You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates,” is the perfect combination of The Goonies, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Pirates of the Caribbean, and the culmination of quite a few plots that have been winding their way through the previous episodes.

Last week, the core four — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) — along with Jod (Jude Law) and SM-33 (Nick Frost), discovered a planet that was quite similar to their homeworld, which only added to the mystery surrounding At Attin. It seems fitting that Episode 5 opens there, with Neel’s mother, Nooma, seeking out Wim’s father, Wendle (Tunde Adebimpe), at his workplace, desperately trying to get things moving in the case of their missing children. She informs Wendle that they need a Barrier access code to get a message off-world, and he is going to have to steal it. Despite his reservations about getting caught, Wendle tries to retrieve the information he needs from his terminal, but an energy surge draws suspicion from one of the droids, who reports him to Fara (Kerry Condon). Luckily, Fara is just as clever as her daughter, and she orders the droid to delete all records about Wendle tampering with his terminal. While Fara sympathizes with Nooma’s desperation, she insists that she is trying to handle things through the proper channels, but both she and Wendle seem skeptical that the Supervisor is going to do anything about their situation.

After discovering that SM-33 had been programmed by his former captain to destroy anyone who comes looking for the coordinates to At Attin, Jod opts to restrain him — not that ropes can really keep down a droid. In the intervening time since last week’s episode, KB has rerouted SM-33’s memory chip in an effort to bypass the protocols which could kill them. Jod instructs the children to turn SM-33 back on again if KB is so sure of her work, but Fern doesn’t seem so sure about this plan. The two exchange a few sharp words, with Fern accusing Jod of being scared (which he throws right back at her) before sniping about their true motivations.

Once SM-33 is powered back on, he tells the crew about his former captain: Captain Tak Rennod. The name means nothing to the children, but Jod is thrilled by this discovery. Captain Rennod was the most infamous pirate that the galaxy has ever known, before he — and his ship Onyx Cinder — went missing during his hunt for the treasure on At Attin. Jod is quite salty about the fact that the children don’t care about that history, but in the end, all that any of them really care about is the fact that SM-33’s revelation that the coordinates to At Attin are hidden in Rennod’s secret lair beneath Skull Ridge Mountain.

As they make their way to the coordinates of Skull Ridge Mountain, SM-33 regales the crew with his recollections of the deadly mutiny that Rennod faced aboard the Onyx Cinder in pursuit of the treasure. The dialogue that ensues feels like a relic of old-school 1980s filmmaking, with Fern questioning Jod about what a concubine is, after SM-33 offhandedly remarks about a concubine selling Rennod out. And there’s a lot of that throughout the episode, particularly with the planet that Skull Ridge Mountain is located on. While SM-33 is telling his tale, Wim splits off from the rest of the crew, and Jod follows after him to see what’s up. Unsurprisingly, after Fern’s crash out last week, Wim is starting to feel the same way. All he has ever wanted was a real adventure, and now that he’s experiencing it, it’s not at all like he expected it to be. He’s scared and confused, and he misses his dad! Jod’s advice is about as comforting as you might expect from an unscrupulous pirate. He listens to Wim’s concerns, and essentially tells him to forget about all of his worries, fears, and even his father. Attachments, according to Jod, are the very last thing that Wim needs. He may not claim to be a Jedi, but Jod is certainly living by their teachings. Wim questions Jod about how he’s able to use the Force when he’s not actually a Jedi, and Jod just dodges that line of questioning once again.

They Gentrified Skull Ridge Mountain in 'Skeleton Crew' Episode 5

Skull Ridge Mountain is located on the planet of Lanupa, which has changed quite a bit since the last time SM-33 was there with Captain Rennod. Jod is delighted to discover that they are making a pit stop on a planet known for its pleasure yachts and grandiose spas, and SM-33 is horrified that there are Hutts taking mud baths in the pits they once used to burn the flesh off prisoners. The Spas at Skull Ridge Mountain do not permit children, which leads to a delightful ruse wherein the children disguise themselves as the Elders of the Bratric System, who rely upon Jod to translate for them, as they don’t speak Basic. Because the planet is dedicated to spas and wellness, they are focused solely on peaceful interactions, and thus do not permit weapons. Jod’s cutlass is confiscated from him, but he is able to use the Force to reclaim it. The Spas are currently hosting the Banking Clan for an economic summit, so they are on high alert for spies and impostors, which causes a bit of trouble for the crew.

Skeleton Crew is not a particularly deep series, and it doesn’t fashion itself as that type of story, but everything about Lanupa demands an Andor-level interrogation into what is going on there. Has Skull Ridge Mountain been gentrified or are the Spas hiding something deeper, which is tied to the mountain’s true purpose? As the old adage goes: follow the money. If the Banking Clan is conducting business on the same planet where Hutts go to laze about, perhaps there is more than meets the eye. And you know who else is more than meets the eye? Jod. In order to get to Rennod’s hidden lair, Jod and the children have to act like guests of the Spa, but there’s one problem with this plan. They don’t actually have a reservation. Luckily, Jod has the Republic credits that the children brought from home, and he uses it to bribe the receptionist into letting him check into a suite that is under the name Professor Gorelox. While he is checking in, his past catches up with him once again.

Pokkit (Kelly Macdonald) recognizes Jod as “Dash Zentin,” who left her for dead some time ago, though she swears there’s no bad blood between them. Fern overhears their tense conversation, and it’s clear that she’s starting to catch onto Jod and his numerous aliases: Captain Silvo, Crimson Jack, Jod Na Nawood, and now Dash Zentin. Pokkit hints at the fact that there’s likely a bounty on his head, but assures him that she’s only interested in unwinding on Lanupa, and Jod isn’t buying it. As she departs, she warns the children not to “trust this sleemo” and it’s pretty solid advice.

'Skeleton Crew' Episode 5 Reveals the Greatest Sacrifice a Pirate Can Make